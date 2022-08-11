Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Rochester Police search for missing man
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help in finding a vulnerable adult early Monday morning. Police say 31-year-old Shane Wolff was last seen on Genesee Street in the city Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack.
WHEC TV-10
RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Shooting on Rochester's West Side
Rochester police are investigating a west side shooting that wounded a 40-year-old man. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. near Emerson and Curlew streets. Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the wounded man. An officer applied a tourniquet and the man is recovering at Strong Hospital.
RPD: Female body found inside home on Townsend St. in Rochester
RPD officers are currently trying to determine the cause of the woman's death. No further information has been released.
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
Man facing assault charges after police chase, shooting in Rochester
Officials say an officer was injured during the apprehension, suffering multiple lower and upper body injuries.
Rochester firefighters respond to 2 fires on Steele St. and Lyell Ave.
Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.
13 WHAM
Scrapyard fire on Steel Street Sunday in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to 80 Steele Street around 10:55 a.m. for multiple reports of a scrapyard fire. The first crew arrived and reported a fire in a large pile of scrap metal in the recycling yard. Several master streams were used to extinguish the...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Curlew Street; Officer injured arresting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Police officer was injured taking a shooting suspect into custody. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot on Curlew Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. An officer applied a tourniquet at the scene. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
Rochester 18-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking
ROCHESTER, NY – An 18-year-old from Rochester has been charged in federal court for an...
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer
Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
Lockport police locate missing six-year-old
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
WHEC TV-10
Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
13 WHAM
Bikes, Beers, and Buildings: Rochester's unique bike scavenger hunt returns
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester’s unique bike scavenger hunt returned on Sunday. It was the first time it had been held in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Young Urban Preservationists, a group in the Landmark Society, hosted a bike scavenger hunt event for people to learn about Rochester’s best-known gens and little-known secrets.
iheart.com
Carelessly Discarded Smoking Material Causes Rooftop Fire on Lyell Ave
Rochester firefighters say carelessly discarded smoking material caused a fire on the roof of a food service equipment business. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at Main-Ford General Supply on Lyell Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke in the building had to be cleared with several...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
