Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester Police search for missing man

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help in finding a vulnerable adult early Monday morning. Police say 31-year-old Shane Wolff was last seen on Genesee Street in the city Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Shooting on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police are investigating a west side shooting that wounded a 40-year-old man. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. near Emerson and Curlew streets. Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the wounded man. An officer applied a tourniquet and the man is recovering at Strong Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Scrapyard fire on Steel Street Sunday in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to 80 Steele Street around 10:55 a.m. for multiple reports of a scrapyard fire. The first crew arrived and reported a fire in a large pile of scrap metal in the recycling yard. Several master streams were used to extinguish the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Curlew Street; Officer injured arresting suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Police officer was injured taking a shooting suspect into custody. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot on Curlew Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. An officer applied a tourniquet at the scene. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport police locate missing six-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bikes, Beers, and Buildings: Rochester's unique bike scavenger hunt returns

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester’s unique bike scavenger hunt returned on Sunday. It was the first time it had been held in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Young Urban Preservationists, a group in the Landmark Society, hosted a bike scavenger hunt event for people to learn about Rochester’s best-known gens and little-known secrets.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Carelessly Discarded Smoking Material Causes Rooftop Fire on Lyell Ave

Rochester firefighters say carelessly discarded smoking material caused a fire on the roof of a food service equipment business. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at Main-Ford General Supply on Lyell Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke in the building had to be cleared with several...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY

