Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Sinkhole reported near I-35 exit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A reported sinkhole has prompted the closure of a freeway exit. The Laredo Police Department has reported a sinkhole near the exit of I-35 north and exit four to Del Mar. According to Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department, the pavement is caving in, so...
14 Illegal Aliens Busted in Laredo Stash House
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) successfully shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on August 10, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station assisted DPS with a possible stash house located on South Meadow Avenue. Through collaborative coordination, they were able to apprehend several individuals that were found inside the apartment.
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio’s man connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current Nixon High School students. Laredo ISD...
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
City of Laredo officials to discuss severe flooding
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials will meet to discuss the severe flooding around town. The City of Laredo activated its emergency center this morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. The emergency center is located at the Laredo Fire Department administration building on...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson. According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area....
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area. According to the fire department’s Facebook page, on saturday, August 13, 2022, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!. Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
Police close streets due to flooding
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to report flooding in several streets around Laredo as of Monday. As rain continues to fall across the city, the following road closures are still in effect:. 1. Mann Rd. and San Dario. 2. Jacaman Rd. 3. Springfield and Mann Rd.
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east...
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads. According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood. Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield. The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists...
Teen travels the world; on track to beat world record
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many 17-year-olds usually go out to the mall or the movies to have fun, but one teen travels the world in his own plane. From Italy to India, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford from Belgium, Europe has seen it all by himself. “I started in Bulgaria and then...
3414 Weeping Willow St
Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos. Esta unidad con piso de ceramica incluye agua, refrigerador, y estufa!!. Llamenos al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y para programar una visita!!. Welcome Home to the quiet relaxation of...
Man wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.
