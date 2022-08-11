Nolensville police data shows 111 vehicle crashes for 2022 so far, multiple driving violations and more

The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO