Nolensville police data shows 111 vehicle crashes for 2022 so far, multiple driving violations and more

Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Clarksville police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Officials are responding to a fatal crash that occurred in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022
Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 across SR 52 to keep traffic moving.
Brentwood Police reminding motorists, pedestrians to use caution following video of car on pedestrian path
The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was...
UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs
A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road.
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
Man reported missing after jumping from boat
One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. The search continues for a man reported missing after jumping off a boat in Percy Priest Lake.
Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning
The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
Neighbors speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
Wanted man fired shots at US Marshals during arrest attempt near downtown Nashville, authorities say
At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Emergency officials respond to drowning call on Percy Priest Lake
Multiple emergency agencies answered the call of an apparent drowning on Percy Priest Lake just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Man critically injured in Donelson stabbing
He was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind a maintenance shed at the Days Inn on Percy Priest Drive.
Police: MTSU baseball coach nearly hit another car, couldn’t tell officers where he was prior to DUI arrest
We're learning more about what led up to the arrest of a Middle Tennessee State University employee over the weekend.
Crews searching for man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other law enforcement officials are searching for a man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores.
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
At least one person is dead in an overnight fire in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. — At least one fatality has been reported after an overnight second-alarm fire in Lafayette, Georgia. According to the Northwest Georgia Scanner, the fire happened at 1135 Campbell Avenue at the Carriage Hill Apartments. Video from a NewsChannel 9 viewer shows the flames above a nearby fence.
Woman Sought in Ongoing Phone Scam Believed to be Identified
In this particular case, a male caller, who reportedly claimed to be with the Sheriff’s Office, told a man that there was an outstanding warrant for his wife and that he needed to pay $4,200 cash to prevent her from being arrested. The victim told police that he met...
