ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Nolensville police data shows 111 vehicle crashes for 2022 so far, multiple driving violations and more

By Staff Report
williamsonhomepage.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nolensville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nolensville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man reported missing after jumping from boat

One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. The search continues for a man reported missing after jumping off a boat in Percy Priest Lake.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Board Of Commissioners#Dui
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning

The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
SMYRNA, TN
WTVC

At least one person is dead in an overnight fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. — At least one fatality has been reported after an overnight second-alarm fire in Lafayette, Georgia. According to the Northwest Georgia Scanner, the fire happened at 1135 Campbell Avenue at the Carriage Hill Apartments. Video from a NewsChannel 9 viewer shows the flames above a nearby fence.
LAFAYETTE, GA
wgnsradio.com

Woman Sought in Ongoing Phone Scam Believed to be Identified

In this particular case, a male caller, who reportedly claimed to be with the Sheriff’s Office, told a man that there was an outstanding warrant for his wife and that he needed to pay $4,200 cash to prevent her from being arrested. The victim told police that he met...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy