Read full article on original website
Related
wphm.net
Boil water advisory could last two weeks
It could be two weeks until a water main break that prompted a boil water advisory for nearly a million people in southeast Michigan is fixed. The Great Lakes Water Authority early Saturday reported a break in their 10-foot wide water transmission main just west of their Metcalf Road water treatment facility in Fort Gratiot Township. That caused a decrease in water pressure for several communities including Burtchville Township in St. Clair County.
wphm.net
Gas prices hold steady around $4 per gallon
After more than a month of plummeting gas prices in Michigan, the cost for a gallon of unleaded is now holding steady for the past week and has even gone up in some parts of the state. The average price in Michigan is now $3.95 per gallon. Metro Detroit has seen prices go down by 2-cents from last week and is currently $3.99 per gallon. Traverse City has the most expensive gas at $4.27 a gallon. Locally, Port Huron area pumps are around $4.03 a gallon.
Comments / 0