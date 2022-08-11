It’s 8-1-1 Day, Reminding You To Call Before You Dig

(Des Moines, IA) — Thursday is 8-1-1 awareness day to remind you to call that phone number if you plan to do any digging on your property.

Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey, says the observance happens now because it’s August Eleventh — or 8-1-1. State law requires at any resident or professional excavator contact the 8-1-1 toll free number or visit Iowa-One-call-dot-com at least two days before digging. Utility providers will then come out and use paint to mark where lines and pipes are located underground on your property. Tormey says any type of digging requires a call — including projects as small as planting a tree or putting up a mailbox.

Not only do you face a potential danger from hitting something underground, but you can also face fines for not calling before digging.