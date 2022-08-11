ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

It’s 8-1-1 Day, Reminding You To Call Before You Dig

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhX54_0hDh79LA00

(Des Moines, IA) — Thursday is 8-1-1 awareness day to remind you to call that phone number if you plan to do any digging on your property.

Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey, says the observance happens now because it’s August Eleventh — or 8-1-1. State law requires at any resident or professional excavator contact the 8-1-1 toll free number or visit Iowa-One-call-dot-com at least two days before digging. Utility providers will then come out and use paint to mark where lines and pipes are located underground on your property. Tormey says any type of digging requires a call — including projects as small as planting a tree or putting up a mailbox.

Not only do you face a potential danger from hitting something underground, but you can also face fines for not calling before digging.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Axne Calls Inflation Reduction Act Transformational; Iowa Republicans Critical

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the climate, tax, and health bill she voted for in the U-S House will be transformative. Anxe, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says the bill lowers the costs of prescription drugs for seniors and invests in clean energy. Zach Nunn, the Republican who’s challenging Axne for the Third District seat, calls the bill the wrong move in the middle of a recession — saying it will add another trillion dollars in government spending while Iowans are being told they should spend less. Nunn made his comments at the Iowa State Fair on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bird Says As Iowa’s AG, She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach

(Des Moines, IA) — Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of staffers to work on lawsuits challenging federal regulations that restrict Iowa farm operations or impose unwarranted public health restrictions. Bird made her comments at the Iowa State Fair on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. She’s challenging Democrat Tom Miller’s bid for a tenth term as Iowa’s Attorney General. Miller says his opponent primarily sees the office as a means to sue the Biden Administration, while he views his role as serving the people of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Says Iowa Must Bolster Mental Health Care System For Children

(Des Moines, IA) — Diedre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says some of the state’s surplus should be directed to improve Iowa’s mental health care system and other priorities. She told a crowd of people at the Iowa State Fair’s Political Soapbox that one-point-five billion dollars is sitting in the state’s “Rainy Day” fund — and it’s currently raining “on mental health care, on education, on health care, (and) on child care.” Iowa Republican Party spokesman Kollin Crompton says DeJear is a radical Democrat who has spent her time tweeting, while Governor Reynolds has been meeting with thousands of Iowans every day at the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State’s Office Makes Offer To Improve Voter Access

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is making an offer aimed at improving voter access to the November general election. The 99 counties in the state have until the end of this month to apply for a one-thousand dollar grant. Those counties can use the money to improve accessibility and receive communication, etiquette, and sensitivity training for interacting with voters who have disabilities.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Begins Its 11-Day Run

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair has opened for its 11-day run Thursday in Des Moines. This year’s theme is “Find Your Fun.” Fair C-E-O Gary Slater says there are more than 60-thousand entries and activities for everyone. Backers are anticipating a large turnout with the majority of the pandemic threat in the rear-view mirror.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 1 1#1 Day#Urban Construction#Iowa Utilities Board
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Christie Returns To Iowa, Mulling 2024 Presidential Run

(Des Moines, IA) — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has returned to the Iowa campaign trail to headline a fundraiser for Senator Chuck Grassley. But Christie — who ran for president in 2016 — may be back soon as a 2024 presidential candidate. He says he’s definitely thinking about it but won’t make a final decision until “the beginning part of next year.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa

(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
GREENFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

AG Secretary Says Farm Economy Is Strong, With Some Uncertainty Remaining

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary, Mike Naig, says the drought continues to be an issue as the state’s crops head into the final stages before harvest. He points out that a lot of things that can happen through the end of August and into fall that can “make or break” a crop, but it depends in part on whether growers see any significant rainfall. Still, Naig says commodity prices have been strong and they expect pretty good yields across the state. Other than rain, he says the big caveat is the price of “everything” — namely fuel and fertilizer — along with continued supply chain disruptions.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Villisca City Councilman running for Iowa Senate Seat

(Villisca) The lack of a candidate on the Democratic Ballot for Iowa Senate District #9 prompted Villisca City Councilman Tripp Narup to throw his hat in the ring. Narup will challenge Republican Incumbent Tom Shipley for the seat in November. The newly drawn district includes all of Cass, Adams, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Ringgold, and the western portion of Union County.
VILLISCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sales Tax Revenue Way Down – But That’s Because July Was So Busy

(Des Moines, IA) — The Legislative Services Agency reports that Iowa sales tax revenue fell significantly in July. Agency spokesperson Jeff Robinson says that may be because consumer spending was so high in July of last year. Robinson says the drop could be an indicator that retail spending is returning to normal. Quarterly sales tax and income tax payments to the state were due July 31st.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Possible Presidential Candidate Hogan Touts His Blue-State Record

(Des Moines, IA) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he’s not sure if he’ll run for president, but he has just joined the ranks of hundreds of White House hopefuls who’ve visited the Iowa State Fair. Hogan, a Republican, is a two-term governor who cannot seek reelection due to term limits in Maryland. Hogan told Radio Iowa he wants to continue to be a voice in the G-O-P when his term ends in January. On Thursday, Hogan met with a small group of Iowa law enforcement officials and Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra to discuss efforts to combat crime. As governor, Hogan has used state tax dollars to pay for more federal prosecutors who handle gun-related cases, and he approved a 50 percent increase in state spending on local policing.
MARYLAND STATE
Western Iowa Today

Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa

(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Taking One Last Summer Fling? Don’t Post Pix While You’re Still Away

(Webster City, IA) Many Iowans are taking their last vacations of summer and while they may be excited to share photos of their far-away experiences on social media, it may not be wise to do so when they’re still traveling. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons recommends you resist the urge to post pictures of those beautiful beaches or misty mountains until after you’re home. He says if one of your Facebook friends comments on or “likes” your vacation photos, it’s possible your settings will also allow that person’s friends to see your photos — and suddenly, hundreds or even thousands or people may see that you’re not home. Timmons suggests letting a neighbor you trust know you’ll be traveling or invest in security cameras you can access through your smartphone. Some local law enforcement agencies also offer vacation watch services.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy