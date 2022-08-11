Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Surface Season 1 Episode 5
Sophie sits on the beach as she remembers the beach when she was a child with her mom. Baden joins her, and she tells him about her mom's illness. Harrison tells James he got a loan to cover some of the stolen money. While the two go out for lunch, Todd sneaks into James's office to copy the files from his computer for Baden.
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 20
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, tensions mounted as Ronnie arrived in New Jersey. With his roomies pondering the allegations against him, it was time to find out who was really there for him. Elsewhere, Snooki and Deena launched the Meatball Show from Deena's backyard. Who were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
TV Fanatic
Anne Heche, Veteran Actress, Dead at 53
The veteran actress, who was caught up in a fiery car crash on August 5, has died. News of her passing comes shortly after her family released a statement saying the star was not expected to survive after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury. At the time of the statement,...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Westworld Season 4 Episode 8
Westworld Season 4 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Challenge: USA's Derek Xiao & Shannon St. Clair on Their Elimination, Who They Would Have Targeted, & More!
The Challenge: USA said goodbye to another two competitors on Wednesday's shocking episode. Derek Xiao and Shannon St. Clair were the unlucky duo thrown into the elimination. Shannon believes she hurt her place in the game by revealing her injury, but she maintains that she only meant to say that to Derek.
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Scores Early Season 3 Renewal; Influence Spinoff Nixed
Ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 premiere, Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan. News of the renewal is no surprise. The third series set in the wildly successful Power universe drew bumper ratings upon its launch last year. "Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting...
TV Fanatic
Evil Season 3 Episode 10 Review: The Demon of the End
Are you telling me that nobody knows Leland was behind Monsignor's murder?. Evil Season 3 Episode 10 closed the book on the season of Demons, but it looks like there are more than ever hanging around. It's impossible not to come back to the idea that no logical adult can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: The Princess, Echoes, Bad Sisters
Today is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and HBO honors her with The Princess, airing tonight, while Discovery+ has The Diana Investigations later in the week. Evil Season 3 concludes, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 (its final season) premieres, and Tales of The Walking Dead offers a new...
TV Fanatic
Mark Harmon Reacts to NCIS Exit for the First Time, Hints Gibbs’ Story Ran Its Course
Amid rumors of his exit for months, Mark Harmon officially bowed out of NCIS in the fall, forever changing the series. At the time, the star kept tight-lipped about the decision... until now. Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive first look at the special features of the NCIS Season 19 DVD,...
TV Fanatic
Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1
Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out
Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
TV Fanatic
Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" Car Crash, Family Says
Anne Heche's condition is not improving, and the family has now revealed that the actress suffered a brain injury. In a new statement from the family on Thursday night, the star's family revealed that she is not expected to survive. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic...
Comments / 0