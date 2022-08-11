Social rejection could drive people to take COVID-19 safety precautions, new research finds

Read full article on original website
Related
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
Medical Daily
Long COVID Affects One In Eight People, Study Finds
One in eight people who get infected with COVID-19 develop at least one symptom of long COVID, according to a new study. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, more than half a billion coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, leading to rising concern about the lasting symptoms of long COVID in people infected by the disease.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients
A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cdc.gov
Isolation and Precautions for People with COVID-19
Looking for the Quarantine and Isolation Calculator? It’s currently being updated and will be posted here when available. If you were exposed to COVID-19, you should start taking precautions. This information is intended for a general audience. Healthcare professionals should see Ending Isolation and Precautions for People with COVID-19....
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
Bill Gates Raises Alarm Over This Menace: 'Kills More People In One Day Than Sharks Kill In 100 Years'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to improve healthcare and alleviate poverty in developing and under-developed countries, brought to attention a deadly natural menace that often goes unnoticed by many people. What Happened: The billionaire took to Twitter late Sunday to emphasize the...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment
A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
Covid lunacy strikes again: Mother's horror after little girl is kicked out of hospital with a terrible head injury because she tested positive to the virus
The mother of a three-year-old toddler who was denied treatment for a serious concussion because she tested positive for Covid has doubled down on her criticism of the hospital on breakfast television. Deborah Reeves appeared on the Today show on Friday to recall the traumatic experience of taking her daughter...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
Comments / 4