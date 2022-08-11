Read full article on original website
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned.
Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C., announced its resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, came less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
Woman uses 'teacher voice' to chase bear away from North Carolina deck
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away. Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.
Hero Labrador Working with North Carolina Sheriff's Office Helps Find Missing Child
The English Labrador, a K-9 with the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, used his search and rescue skills to help officers find a child reported missing by his parents, according to WBTV. A scent was all Maverick needed to get the job done and find the boy. "Being...
South Carolina Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella
A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella that went flying in the wind in Myrtle Beach, the coroner said. The umbrella struck Tammy Perreault, 63, in the chest around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from chest trauma an hour later. Local eatery Scotty’s Beach Bar posted about her tragic death on Facebook, saying, “Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all. If everyone can please keep the Perreault family in your hearts today especially her husband Mike. Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss.. everyone at Scotty's, staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers.”Read it at WYFF 4
Dog Fatally Mauls 70-Year-Old Woman in Her Own Backyard
"We don't know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Woman Impaled, Killed by Umbrella on Windy Beach
The South Carolina beach has rules that ban setting a beach umbrella within 10 feet of an established umbrella line.
'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'
A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
Police ask for help finding missing teenage siblings from Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two teenage siblings. 13-year-old Jada Farris and 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell were last seen on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Their last known location is the 1300 block of South 56th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. Farris is 4-foot-11 and...
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
14 hurt after vehicle slams into Virginia restaurant and sparks fire
At least 14 people were injured, authorities said, after a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, Friday evening, sparking a fire in the process. The Arlington County Police Department said eight people were hospitalized, including four who are in critical condition and four who have non-life-threatening injuries. Another six people were treated and released at the scene, police said.
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
“My Copilot Just Ran Out The Back Of The Plane”- Chilling Audio From Aerial Incident Near Fort Bragg
A CASA C-212 aircraft with the civil registration code N497CA at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a fatal incident on July 29, 2022. Reader submissionNew radio audio emerges from bizarre incident in which a pilot fell to his death from his plane that was about to make an emergency landing.
Homes needed for 4,000 beagles rescued from breeder in US
Nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes after what is thought to be one of the biggest ever dog rescue efforts in the US. The dogs were being bred at a facility in Virginia that then sold them on to laboratories for drug experiments. But the company has now...
55 pounds of narcotics marked with "XXX" decals found floating off Key West
Authorities in South Florida recovered a large bail of narcotics over the weekend, after receiving a report that packages marked "XXX" could be seen floating off the coast of Key West on Saturday. Key West police responded to the report along with officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. As...
'I see cops=you die': Serial bank robber tracked down with note he left behind
A man who robbed four Front Range banks while on probation for previous robberies was sentenced Wednesday to more than 21 years behind bars. A federal court judge handed down a sentence of 262 months in federal prison to Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald, 46, along with five years of supervised probation upon his release.
North Carolina prosecutor dismisses murder charge against man in college student's 2008 death
A local North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont,...
