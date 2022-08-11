ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned.

Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C., announced its resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, came less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
KENLY, NC
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella

A South Carolina woman died Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella that went flying in the wind in Myrtle Beach, the coroner said. The umbrella struck Tammy Perreault, 63, in the chest around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from chest trauma an hour later. Local eatery Scotty’s Beach Bar posted about her tragic death on Facebook, saying, “Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all. If everyone can please keep the Perreault family in your hearts today especially her husband Mike. Mike we love you and are immensely sorry for your loss.. everyone at Scotty's, staff and Scotty's family will continue prayers.”Read it at WYFF 4
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Daily Mail

'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'

A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters

A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

14 hurt after vehicle slams into Virginia restaurant and sparks fire

At least 14 people were injured, authorities said, after a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, Friday evening, sparking a fire in the process. The Arlington County Police Department said eight people were hospitalized, including four who are in critical condition and four who have non-life-threatening injuries. Another six people were treated and released at the scene, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
BBC

Homes needed for 4,000 beagles rescued from breeder in US

Nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes after what is thought to be one of the biggest ever dog rescue efforts in the US. The dogs were being bred at a facility in Virginia that then sold them on to laboratories for drug experiments. But the company has now...
ANIMALS
