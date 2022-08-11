Read full article on original website
Watford reject Newcastle bid for Joao Pedro
Watford have turned down a bid from Newcastle United for exciting young forward Joao Pedro, 90min understands.
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Man Utd could terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract if his attitude doesn't change
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
West Ham approach Chelsea over Emerson deal; Thilo Kehrer talks continue
West Ham have approached Chelsea over a deal for left-back Emerson Palmieri and talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain over Thilo Kehrer.
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Chelsea make approach for Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have launched a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
David De Gea makes Man Utd pledge following Brentford horror show
David De Gea has vowed that Man Utd will put their lives into getting the team back on track.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
5 things we learned from Arsenal's win over Leicester
Five things we learned about Arsenal during their 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Sessegnon reveals Ivan Perisic advice
Ryan Sessegnon has detailed the advice he has received from Ivan Perisic.
Lecce 1-2 Inter: Dumfries secures dramatic Nerazzurri win in stoppage time
Denzel Dumfries scored the stoppage time winner as Inter beat Lecce on Serie A's opening weekend.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
