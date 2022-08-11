Warning: This article contains spoilers for P-Valley season 2. Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) said goodbye to Chucalissa during the season 2 finale of P-Valley. Her exit was one of the many developments in the jam-packed episode. After she was caught kissing Andre Watkins (Parker Sawyers) by his wife, Autumn discovered that Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) put a plan in place to save the Pynk that left her from getting the windfall she expected from the casino opening up in town. Livid, Autumn had one last fight with Clifford before she was thrown out of the family and the club. The only money she was left with was the money she put up to save the Pynk, but that was not enough given the millions she would have gotten from the casino deal. To remedy that, Autumn stole from the Pynk's account and put Chucalissa in her rearview. As for where she ended up, that's anyone's guess, which is expected when you consider one of her rules is to never tell anyone where you plan to go.

