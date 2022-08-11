Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
TikTok star Noah Beck explains why he wasn't at girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio's 21st birthday party in Vegas
"I can't sit back anymore while it goes on," he continued. "We are normal people, too, and we see everything."
Comedian Teddy Ray Dead At 32
Rising comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ray was found dead in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call to respond to a private residence on Friday (Aug. 12). Sgt. Brandi Swan informed the outlet that an investigation is being handled by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, and no cause of death has been confirmed.More from VIBE.com2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's FamilyQueen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix 'End Of The Road' TrailerR. Kelly's Legal Team Denies Joycelyn Savage's Pregnancy...
Midway All-Stars win 12U Softball Little League World Series, 5-4 over Maryland
GREENVILLE, N.C. (FOX 44) — The team from Hewitt, Texas came in as the youngest team in the Little League World Series but they didn’t back down. Maryland jumped out to an early lead 3-0 in the first three innings with pitcher Macy Rickards opening the scoring with an RBI-single in the first inning. The […]
P-Valley creator breaks down the game-changing season 2 finale
Warning: This post contains spoilers for P-Valley's season 2 finale. Chucalissa is entering a whole new era. The P-Valley season 2 finale ushered in what will be the city's new normal, with the conclusion of the mayoral race — Patrice Woodbine (Harriett D. Foy) won, leaving Andre Watkins (Parker Sawyers) to deal with his wife discovering his affair with Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) — who ends the episode leaving town with a chunk of cash from the Pynk.
Tom Holland is taking a hiatus from 'overstimulating,' 'overwhelming' social media
Tom Holland shared a vulnerable moment with his fans as the Spider-Man actor announced a prolonged break from social media. The 26-year-old said in a video, posted to Instagram Sunday, that his own mental health has been suffering as a result of platforms like Instagram and Twitter. "I've been trying...
Elarica Johnson says goodbye to P-Valley after two seasons
Warning: This article contains spoilers for P-Valley season 2. Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) said goodbye to Chucalissa during the season 2 finale of P-Valley. Her exit was one of the many developments in the jam-packed episode. After she was caught kissing Andre Watkins (Parker Sawyers) by his wife, Autumn discovered that Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) put a plan in place to save the Pynk that left her from getting the windfall she expected from the casino opening up in town. Livid, Autumn had one last fight with Clifford before she was thrown out of the family and the club. The only money she was left with was the money she put up to save the Pynk, but that was not enough given the millions she would have gotten from the casino deal. To remedy that, Autumn stole from the Pynk's account and put Chucalissa in her rearview. As for where she ended up, that's anyone's guess, which is expected when you consider one of her rules is to never tell anyone where you plan to go.
James Tupper pays tribute to ex and former costar Anne Heche: 'Love you forever'
James Tupper is remembering his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son. Following Anne Heche's death on Friday, the actor shared a photo of her on Instagram with the caption "Love you forever" and a broken-heart emoji. Heche and Tupper dated from 2007 to 2018, after meeting in 2006 when...
