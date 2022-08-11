ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Meet Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo chooses name for baby hippo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He officially has a name!. The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday morning the name of the newest baby hippo. Meet Fritz, Fiona's brother. The zoo received over 200,000 votes and 56% chose Fritz over Ferguson. Last week fans had the chance to vote between the two...
Soccer tournament played in honor of 15-year-old killed during a game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Soccer players and community members came together to honor their teammate and friend who lost his life while playing in a soccer game. 15-year-old Issa Jeylani was shot and killed on July 22nd in Franklin Township. Neighborhood Athletics, a non-profit organization, set up the Issa...
