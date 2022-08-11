ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing?

New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied.

“ New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please don’t try to build a rooftop swimming pool without first getting permits and hiring professionals to do the job properly,” the DOB tweeted.

The pool was not built to code. New Yorkers interested in a dip can check out free swimming pools across the five boroughs; the experience at those pools will hopefully go swimmingly.

