Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
1940s New Jersey promotional film shows a very different state
The internet is loaded with old promotional films about every state in the country. If you can tolerate the cadence and sound of the announcer, it's hilarious to watch, but also very revealing. You can find a number of promo films about our state. Lots of the places we know...
Tattoo ideas perfect for any born and raised New Jerseyan
I saw earlier this week that a woman in New Jersey got a tattoo of the dreaded spotted lanternfly. "There was really no inspiration for it. If anything, it represents the last 2.5 years of chaos. When I get older, and my kids and grandkids ask why, I can say, 'Well, let me explain the insanity of 2020.'"
My Car Died On The Garden State Parkway In New Jersey, What You Need To Know To Survive
Have you ever wondered what would happen if your car suddenly died right in the middle of the Garden State Parkway? Take it from me, there are certain things you need to do in that situation to survive. My car is gone. It didn't die peacefully in a parking lot...
Wow! One of the Scariest Halloween Drive-Thru’s in New Jersey!
It seems that the "pre" Halloween season is here. We are seeing decorations, costumes, and events beginning to pop up that are all part of the huge Halloween season here in New Jersey. Halloween is a huge event now, not only around New Jersey but throughout the United States. According...
Geoffrey’s back! Toys “R” Us officially reopens in these 2 NJ malls
Last month, we filled you in on how Toys “R” Us partnered with Macy's and will be opening up inside the department store anytime between now and October. Well, that day has come and two Toys “R” Us stores have officially opened inside New Jersey Macy's stores.
Big Mid-Summer Deals This Week in New Jersey at McDonald’s
We all can enjoy some good deals these days and anytime we can enjoy some savings and tasty treats, well that's a win. As we make our way closer to "back to school", one well-known eatery is giving fans a chance to enjoy specials all this week. McDonald's will give...
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
Legendary New Jersey Hotel Named As Most Unique In The State
Of course, New Jersey has some of the most amazing hotels. We are a huge tourist destination. Now we know which hotel rises above the rest as the most unique in the whole state. If you love New Jersey, then you want to make sure you've tried all the great...
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
The Best Burrito in New Jersey is One of Best in America
Delicious, tasty, unique, spicey, creative, yum, all words that are great to describe the subject of this article the "burrito". It's a meal literally wrapped in a tortilla. We have lots of great spots here in New Jersey to grab a burrito, but according to a recent article by Love Food there is one restaurant in Jersey that has the best burrito, in fact, it's one of the best in America.
NJ/Philly Area Has 2 of The Worst Airports For Cancellations in The U.S.
Probably not the best thing to read if you're about to fly out for summer vacation here in the NJ area. So, sorry in advance!. Here's something we all know: Airport traveling is already an exhausting enough endeavor on a good day, with no delays, long layovers, or worst of all... cancellations.
NJ weather: Not much rain in sight, temps just below normal
We had been watching a storm system with great anticipation for early this week. With 80 percent of New Jersey classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, we really need some serious rain. Soon. Unfortunately, that area of low pressure has developed farther south and will track farther east than anticipated....
Middletown, NJ based realtor provides insight on home market right now
It's been a rollercoaster economic year with lots of loops and that includes the real estate market in New Jersey. There are so many moving parts and prices, that it's hard for some to figure out what to do and when in making a move if at all including hiring a realtor for your needs and best interests.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Hope You’re Hungry: Here’s Where To Get The Best, Bangin’ Burritos in NJ
Bring on the BURRITOS! Chicken, steak, shrimp, veggie, breakfast, chorizo, barbacoa, whatever type you like, It is the perfect avenue to dive into a deeply satisfying food coma, if you ask me. So where can we get the best burrito in New Jersey?. Eat This, Not That put their food...
How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey
That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph) 9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
