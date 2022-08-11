ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
The Best Burrito in New Jersey is One of Best in America

Delicious, tasty, unique, spicey, creative, yum, all words that are great to describe the subject of this article the "burrito". It's a meal literally wrapped in a tortilla. We have lots of great spots here in New Jersey to grab a burrito, but according to a recent article by Love Food there is one restaurant in Jersey that has the best burrito, in fact, it's one of the best in America.
NJ weather: Not much rain in sight, temps just below normal

We had been watching a storm system with great anticipation for early this week. With 80 percent of New Jersey classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, we really need some serious rain. Soon. Unfortunately, that area of low pressure has developed farther south and will track farther east than anticipated....
How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey

That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

