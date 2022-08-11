Alert canceled for missing 18-year-old from Rochester
UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has canceled the alert for Isaiah Cooper, as of 6:34 p.m.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced they are searching for a missing child — 18-year-old Isaiah Cooper — from Rochester who is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
Witnesses told police that Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue in the city at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.
Cooper is described as a black male standing at 5’10” and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and sweatpants and carrying a backpack.
Police encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 5