IndieWire

Sarah Paulson on Controversial ‘Impeachment’ Look: ‘Transforming Yourself Is One of the Joys of the Craft’

Actress Sarah Paulson is an Emmy winner already, winning in 2016 for her role as prosecutor Marcia Clark in “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” While Paulson is nominated once again for playing a real-life person, her nomination for “Impeachment” was a surprise to her. It’s also a validation, with Paulson telling IndieWire via phone that “it is the work I am the most proud of, to date.” Playing the infamous Linda Tripp, who blew the whistle on the affair between former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, required Paulson to find a human entry point into a very...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Charlie Hunnam Is on the Run in First Look at Apple TV+ Series ‘Shantaram’ (Photo)

“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam is apparently running from the law in his latest project, “Shantaram.”. In the first look photo for the Apple TV+ series, which the streamer released on Monday, Hunnam sits atop a motorcycle in what appears to be a run down encampment. The series, based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories

“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Explains Kim’s Big Decisions and Talks the Show’s Non-Toxic Fandom

A version of this story about “Better Call Saul” and Rhea Seehorn first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When “Better Call Saul” wrapped its sixth and final season last winter in Albuquerque, Rhea Seehorn decided to take the long way home. “I drove from New Mexico, just to clear my head, to get back to L.A. And it was sad,” she said during a Zoom interview that took place three weeks before the series finale aired. “Saying goodbye to that character and saying goodbye to that work and saying goodbye to the kind of collaboration that I have been afforded for so many years was really hard. I don’t think it’s hit most of us that we’re not going back because it’s (still) airing — like, we’re excitedly anticipating talking to people about these last couple of episodes and the series as a whole.”
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?

Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
TV & VIDEOS
