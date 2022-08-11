Read full article on original website
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Pens Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Rest In Peace Mom, I Love You’
Thus reads the heartbreaking sign-off of a written tribute penned Friday by Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of Anne Heche. Reps for Heche said her heart was still beating Friday, but she had been declared brain-dead, which meets the legal definition of death in California. Heche succumbed to her injuries sustained last week in a horrifying single-car wreck.
Sarah Paulson on Controversial ‘Impeachment’ Look: ‘Transforming Yourself Is One of the Joys of the Craft’
Actress Sarah Paulson is an Emmy winner already, winning in 2016 for her role as prosecutor Marcia Clark in “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” While Paulson is nominated once again for playing a real-life person, her nomination for “Impeachment” was a surprise to her. It’s also a validation, with Paulson telling IndieWire via phone that “it is the work I am the most proud of, to date.” Playing the infamous Linda Tripp, who blew the whistle on the affair between former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, required Paulson to find a human entry point into a very...
Anne Heche, ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ Actress, Dies of Crash Injuries at 53
Anne Heche, star of “Six Days, Seven Nights” and an early LGBT role model for openly dating TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s, has died from injuries she sustained in a horrific car crash a week before. She was 53. Her death was first noted Friday by...
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
Kenya Barris to Write and Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris will write and direct a remake of “The Wizard of Oz” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film will be a reimagining of the 1939 masterpiece starring Judy Garland and specifically Frank L. Baum’s original book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
Anne Heche ‘Has Been Peacefully Taken Off Life Support,’ a Family Rep Says
Anne Heche, star of “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Emmy winner for the NBC soap opera “Another World,” has “been peacefully taken off life support,” a spokesperson for the family said in a brief statement Sunday night. Her desire to donate her organs is being fulfilled, as matches have been found. She was 53.
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
Charlie Hunnam Is on the Run in First Look at Apple TV+ Series ‘Shantaram’ (Photo)
“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam is apparently running from the law in his latest project, “Shantaram.”. In the first look photo for the Apple TV+ series, which the streamer released on Monday, Hunnam sits atop a motorcycle in what appears to be a run down encampment. The series, based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Explains Kim’s Big Decisions and Talks the Show’s Non-Toxic Fandom
A version of this story about “Better Call Saul” and Rhea Seehorn first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When “Better Call Saul” wrapped its sixth and final season last winter in Albuquerque, Rhea Seehorn decided to take the long way home. “I drove from New Mexico, just to clear my head, to get back to L.A. And it was sad,” she said during a Zoom interview that took place three weeks before the series finale aired. “Saying goodbye to that character and saying goodbye to that work and saying goodbye to the kind of collaboration that I have been afforded for so many years was really hard. I don’t think it’s hit most of us that we’re not going back because it’s (still) airing — like, we’re excitedly anticipating talking to people about these last couple of episodes and the series as a whole.”
Jessica Klein, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer and Producer, Dies at 66
Jessica Klein, an Emmy-nominated television writer and producer who was best known for her work on the original “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died of pancreatic cancer on July 13. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed her passing in a Facebook post. “My mom passed at 8:21am this...
See ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Queens Re-Create Iconic Looks from Emmy Nominated Shows (Exclusive Photos)
Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Orion Story, June Jambalaya, Lady Camden and Alyssa Hunter re-create looks from 2022 Emmy nominated shows.
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?
Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
