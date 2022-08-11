Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding
Please be careful if you need to leave the house, as numerous parts of the city are flooded or beginning to flood.
Heavy rainfall causes difficulties for drivers early Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flash flooding continues Monday morning after Sunday's rain left roads flooded across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff. Drivers were left in potentially dangerous situations. Drivers making their way near McKinzie and Haven were faced with high water early Monday morning. Since midnight, Corpus Christi recorded...
Shook Towing busy at work during high floods in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's rain brought problems for drivers who found themselves stalled in high water while driving through flooded areas. When the rain comes down, however, Shook Towing jumps into action. "I get about the same amount of calls during the storm, but after the storm is...
Red Cross to help two victims of early morning house fire in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Dody St. Crews were called just before 7 a.m. to the area or McArdle Rd. and Dody St. for smoke showing in the area. Video from our TowerCam showed heavy smoke coming from the neighborhood.
Rain made its way around Corpus Christi, from the South Side to North Beach
Our crews were driving throughout Corpus Christi on Sunday to monitor local flash flooding brought on by the rain.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
KHOU
Corpus Christi roads flood, strand drivers after 2 inches of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters. Below was our live blog from coverage throughout Sunday. Now that the rain event for Sunday is mostly over, we are...
NAS-CC clinic temporarily closed after HVAC system breaks
Anyone who would usually be treated on-base can either call 911, reach out to the Tri-Care nurse advice line.
High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines. High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Coastal Bend Weather Watchers give us a look at Sunday storms
Cities all over the Coastal Bend watched as rain began Saturday and lasted into Sunday. Viewers have been showing us what they're seeing by posting in our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group.
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
Oso Creek is more like a river after Sunday's rains
The ditches that feed into the creek are filling, causing a ripple effect into the creek that spans the South Side of the city.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Beeville yards littered with signs of trouble
The City of Beeville is using yard signs in hopes of speeding up residents' compliance for violations with city code enforcement laws.
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
Flour Bluff seniors complete summer flight academy to earn pilot's licenses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sky is limit for Flour Bluff seniors Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley who just completed an eight-week summer flight academy with the U.S Navy. The two who were selected for the elite program from several other candidates across the country received their FAA private pilot's license and college credit.
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
