Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

