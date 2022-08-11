SANTA CRUZ -- Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning at a golf course in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to a post by the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account, the fire burning in the eucalyptus at the DeLaveaga Golf Course started around 12:30 p.m. The golf course is located at 401 Upper Park Road in Santa Cruz. The so-called DeLaveaga Fire has grown to an estimated two acres, Cal Fire said. Cal Fire and Santa Cruz City Fire units have responded to the fire. Cal Fire air support was seen dropping water on the blaze.There were some media reports of evacuations due to the fire, but no official evacuation orders have been issued.This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

