NBC Bay Area
Con Fire Announces Completion of New Fire Station in Bay Point
Contra Costa Fire announced the completion on Friday of of Fire Station 86 in Bay Point, which became operational on Wednesday. The new station replaces the historic Station 86, which is located one mile to the east and had been in continuous use since 1949. Unincorporated areas of Bay Point,...
Driver crashes into SJ apartment sparking 2-alarm fire; firefighter injured by exploding tire
A 2-alarm fire broke out at a San Jose apartment complex on Friday afternoon after a driver crashed into the building striking a gas meter.
San Jose firefighters respond to fire after car crashes into apartment building
(KRON) — Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Calmor Court after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building, according to a tweet from SJFD. Heavy smoke and flames are present due to a gas meter being struck. The fire has extended into the attic of the building, […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city’s Rose Garden neighbourhood at 3:18 a.m.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Tree on I-680 in Pleasanton: CHP
One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, near the Bernal Ave. exit. According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing the vehicle in flames. The CHP partially closed the slow lane and shut down the off-ramp, which was estimated to be reopened around 9 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down Multiple Small Brush Fires in San Jose
Firefighters on Wednesday knocked down multiple small brush fires that broke out in San Jose, the fire department said. The blazes burned in the area of Interstate 280, Bird Avenue and Race Street, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unhoused...
Morning fatal collision reported in SJ after SUV crashes into tree; Marks 43rd traffic death in city
A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said
Fire burning at Santa Cruz golf course
SANTA CRUZ -- Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning at a golf course in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to a post by the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account, the fire burning in the eucalyptus at the DeLaveaga Golf Course started around 12:30 p.m. The golf course is located at 401 Upper Park Road in Santa Cruz. The so-called DeLaveaga Fire has grown to an estimated two acres, Cal Fire said. Cal Fire and Santa Cruz City Fire units have responded to the fire. Cal Fire air support was seen dropping water on the blaze.There were some media reports of evacuations due to the fire, but no official evacuation orders have been issued.This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
news24-680.com
Fatal Crash On I680 In Pleasanton Sunday
California Highway Patrol officers were sent to investigate a report of fire alongside I680 south of the Bernal Avenue offramp in Pleasanton Sunday, finding a car fully engulfed in the trees alongside the freeway. One person was found to be inside the vehicle. The crash and fire was reported at...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Three Non-Fatal Shootings in Oakland
Oakland Police are investigating three non-fatal shootings that occurred since Thursday. Officers were dispatched just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday to a local hospital, after two men showed up with gunshot wounds. The men were traveling with another man in the 2300 block of E. 12th Street. when the men were...
NBC Bay Area
Fatal Crash Blocks Lanes of Southbound I-880 in Oakland for Hours: CHP
A fatal car wreck snarled traffic for hours early Monday morning in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland, approaching the 66th Avenue exit. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. Southbound traffic was diverted off I-880 onto 66th Avenue as tow trucks made their way to the scene.
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Alert Issued for Bay Area for Monday
An air quality advisory is being issued for Monday for the Bay Area because wildfire smoke may drift into the region, air district officials said Sunday. This is not a Spare the Air alert, the officials said. Air district officials expect smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire to...
NBC Bay Area
Road Construction Worker Rescued From Manhole in Morgan Hill
Firefighters rescued a road construction worker who fell about 20 feet down a manhole in Morgan Hill Thursday. The incident was reported in the area of Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive around 2:30 p.m. The condition of the man is unknown but police said he is alive. He was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
Air Quality Advisory issued in Bay Area from California wildfire
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo
One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
NBC Bay Area
SUV Hit Tree in Fatal Traffic Crash in San Jose
A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Person rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Rescue teams, including Morgan Hill Fire Department and police, rescued someone who fell 20-feet down a manhole on Thursday. The male patient was transported to a hospital for further assessment, Cal Fire officials say. The fire agency first posted on social media about the incident at...
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
