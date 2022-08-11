Greenville County Schools Name Teacher Of The Year

The Upstate's largest school district has named their Teacher Of The Year Award Winner. At a ceremony Thursday, the Greenville County School District named Wendy Frans this year's award recipient. Frans is a 5th grade teacher at Brushy Creek Elementary.

Three runner ups were announced, they include Michelle Stein of Northwest Middle School, Lesley Hipp a 2nd grade teacher at Cashion Elementary and Bekki Benjamin an English teacher at Wade Hampton High.

Two other Greenville County Teachers were named Emerging Teacher Of The Year Award Winners. That recognition goes to 2nd and 3rd year educators in the district. Those winners were Cait McManaway of Fork Shoals and Katherine West of Greenville Middle Academy.