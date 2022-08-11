ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead Beacon

Planning Board Votes Down Controversial Columbia Falls Development

In a unanimous Aug. 9 vote that ran counter to the recommendations of city staff, the Columbia Falls Planning Board and Zoning Commission rejected a developer’s requests seeking approval of a proposed subdivision east of the Flathead River, voicing concerns about the project’s density and characterizing it as out of step with the community’s values and growth trajectory.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
PABLO, MT
Flathead Beacon

‘To Live in a Burning World’

Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

FWP Proposes Cutthroat Trout Restoration Project in Rainbow Lake

State fisheries managers are asking for the public’s feedback on a proposed conservation project aimed at restoring native westslope cutthroat trout populations in Rainbow Lake, an alpine jewel situated on a drainage of the Wigwam River near Eureka, where hybridization with nonnative fish has imperiled the prized species in a region considered their last best stronghold.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
tinyhousetalk.com

Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana

Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
KALISPELL, MT
