Catch a train, a show or a night out on the town in historic Bertram, Texas

BERTRAM, Texas — My first glimpse of Bertram emerged as if from a dream.

Several years ago, a road-trip buddy and I sought out the headwaters of the South Fork San Gabriel River. It rises near the happily named hamlet of Oatmeal in Burnet County .

Traveling to Oatmeal from the southwest, we had taken narrow FM 1174 across the rugged back country that divides the Colorado and Brazos river basins.

We crossed the river's fork — a mere rivulet at this point — at FM 243 near Mt. Zion Church, not long after the steep wooded hills flattened into green pastureland.

Proud of having finally visited Oatmeal — a name that had for decades stood for "tiny, remote Texas" to us city folk — we toddled dutifully up 243 and bumped into Bertram, a larger town that we didn't even know existed.

A former cotton center on the Austin and Northwestern Railway, Bertram had clearly once been a place. Substantial masonry structures dotted a wide downtown on either side of the railroad tracks. Quiet streets branched off into shady residential districts.

I was smitten.

I thought of Bertram often since then, and returned in July during a day trip to Burnet County that included stops in historic Marble Falls and Burnet .

Future Texas woodcarver born in Switzerland

On Aug. 11, 1883, Peter Heinrich Mansbendel was born in Basel, Switzerland. He was apprenticed to a woodcarver at the age of 10 and studied in Switzerland, France and England. He immigrated to America in 1907 and moved to Austin in 1911.

During the 1920s and 1930s leading architects in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio summoned Mansbendel to put finishing touches on their most important projects. His fireplace mantels were especially popular.

In addition to architectural detail work, he also made furniture and decorative household items. He frequently interpreted Texas themes, including historic persons, places and events, as well as the flora and fauna of his adopted land.

Among the most notable examples of his public work are the magnificent carved doors of the Spanish Governor's Palace and of Mission San José, both in San Antonio, and the portrait medallions of former University of Texas presidents located in the Texas Union on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

(Texas Day by Day / Texas State Historical Association) READ MORE

I recommend: "Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire & Revolution in the Borderlands" by Kelly Lytle Hernández

Hernández enhances our understanding of the Mexican Revolution (1910-1920) by focusing on the "magonistas," followers of radical Ricardo Flores Magón, who organized American dissidents alongside Mexican workers. The story of Flores Magón was for a long time erased from official Mexican and American histories, but, lo and behold, the archives of his oppressors have been used by scholars to unearth this fresh angle on the era.

