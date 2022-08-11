ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

*NSYNC’s JC Chasez posts ‘silver fox’ thirst trap in first TikTok video

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 4 days ago

It’s gonna be JC.

Former *NSYNC member JC Chasez posted his first TikTok on Tuesday sporting gray hair, a full beard and thick glasses — causing several fans to call him a “silver fox.”

The “Tearin’ up My Heart” singer posted the 11-second clip while tagging his former bandmates and asking if he was “doing this right.”

“That’s really bright, give me this,” said Chasez before grabbing the phone’s camera.

“OK, how’s this s–t work,” Chasez can be heard saying while the band’s iconic song “Bye Bye Bye” plays in the background.

“Silver fox much?! Hot damn,” wrote one user.

“JC went from teen heartthrob to silver fox and I’m here for it,” wrote another.

One commenter even compared the music producer to one Hollywood A-lister.

“How did JC grow up to be Richard Gere? Not complaining, just asking,” the comment read.

Fans of the former boy band were startled to see JC Chasez as a full-blown “silver fox.”
The "Tearin' up My Heart" singer posted the 11-second clip while tagging his former bandmates and asking if he was "doing this right."
Am i doing this right? @iamckirkpatrick @lancebass @justintimberlake @joeyfatone

♬ original sound – JC_Chasez

“Glee” alum Kevin McHale expressed his excitement over Chasez’s appearance on the popular social media app.

“Finalyyyyy,” wrote McHale.

One particular thirsty fan decided to compare the teen heartthrob to a nice glass of wine.

As of Thursday, the video racked up more than 1.2 million views.
The boy band's iconic song "Bye Bye Bye" could be heard in the background of the clip.
“This man has aged like a fine wine,” thirsted the fan.

Chasez responded back in a cheeky manner asking what kind.

“Red or white?”

As of Thursday, the video had been viewed over 1.2 million times and had over 109,300 likes and more than 5,300 comments.

