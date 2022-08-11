George Klimowicz, the steadfast swimmer of Sunset Lake; Apprehending a turkey in Wausau

Meeting George and Helen Klimowicz was a perception-changing experience.

Like many of us, I've had loved ones who suffered from dementia and other cognitively debilitating diseases and it's something that rips your heart out. That kind of experience is one of the reasons why in March of 2018 I made a commitment to getting outside for at least 15 minutes a day every day.

I also treasure the ability to be able to move across the landscape under my own power, running, biking or paddling a boat. I just might add swimming to the mix, too.

It's my attempt to make each day count, to live life to the fullest, while I can.

I've always thought that if I were to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's or other similar disease, that that might all stop. It is my greatest fear.

But visiting with George and Helen debunked that idea. George does have Alzheimer's, and it does limit what he can do. But he also can do so much. Seeing him plow steadfastly through the water of Sunset Lake changed my whole idea of what Alzheimer's is and what a person can do with it.

And they have FUN!

This state is for the birds (and now giraffes, too)

"It's a turkey, not a tiger" is my new life mantra. Try it! It works as a metaphor for a lot of situations, not just when a turkey literally breaks into a second-story apartment.

Bringing the tropics north

Wisconsin has a lot to offer everybody. Even people used to the heat.

Cheese and sausage and beer

Because a well-balanced diet is important.

Didja know? A Wisconsin fact drop

Didja know that Wisconsin Rapids NASCAR great Dick Trickle walked with a limp? He did, but it wasn't because of a racing crash. When he was a young child, he and his brother were playing in a home that was under construction, and he fell through the first floor joists onto the concrete basement floor below. His hip was shattered and he spent the next three years in a cast.

He was still in a cast when he fell again, this time while climbing a tree. That fall shattered the cast and doctors feared the boy would not be able to walk.

None of it slowed the Wisconsin Rapids native down. He started racing in 1954 and continued to compete until 2001. He died in 2013, and raced more than 2,000 times and won more than 1,200 of them, earning him the nickname "America's Winningest Driver."

Source: "The Handy Wisconsin Answer Book"

