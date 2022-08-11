Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is in awe of the fact that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is still performing at an incredibly high level. James reportedly spends 1.5 million dollars per year to ensure that his body is in tip-top shape, which is something that Giannis made reference to. “It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still one of the best shapes in his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. “He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable. “He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard.

Our friend, the great @Chris Haynes joins us on Rip City Drive today at 5:20 to talk Blazers, Lakers, LeBron and a lot of NBA stuff…

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play vs Spain at WiZink Center, Madrid. But he was on the bench for his teammates and approached the game with the same passion as when he plays. He will be ready for the Acropolis Tournament, as tone-setter for Greece.

Hala Madrid 💪🏾⚡

Dimitris Itoudis: “I will meet and talk more with coach Budenholzer about Giannis”

How the @Milwaukee Bucks and the @HellenicBF are helping each other with the focus being the #eurobasket2022

eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 4:53 PM

NBA to retire No. 6 (Bill Russell), with Heat expected to retire it again (LeBron James). Plus, a caffeinated contribution from Duncan Robinson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo meeting Real Madrid's football star Vinicius Junior 🇬🇷🤝🇧🇷

🎥 @Losilla_ pic.twitter.com/gpBuv7OVCY – 4:36 PM

Mike Budenholzer met with Greek National Team head coach, Dimitris Itoudis, after Spain-Greece game in Madrid. Coach Bud is in Europe for Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee Bucks head coach will give his tips to coach Itoudis.

New game, new story: Spain achieved sweet revenge against Giannis-less Greece💪

The brothers’ duo was leading the way for the victorious side:

basketnews.com/news-176363-sp… – 4:00 PM

If LeBron James retires as a Laker, should the Lakers retire his jersey?

If he retires after this season, he will have played his final five seasons with the Lakers, won an NBA championship, been named an NBA All-Star five times and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. – 3:38 PM

LeBron James will be the last Lakers player to ever wear No. 6.

LeBron would make one hell of a PR move if he switched his number

The NBA and NBPA just announced that they will honor Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league.

No Heat players have worn No. 6 since LeBron James left.

No Heat players have worn No. 6 since LeBron James left. – 3:07 PM

Although No. 6 will be retired and no longer available for players in the NBA to wear, LeBron James is among players that will be grandfathered in and can continue wearing the number.

The NBA is retiring No. 6 leaguewide in honor of Bill Russell. No player will ever be issued No. 6 again. Players who already wear No. 6, like LeBron James, will be grandfathered in and still wear it.

The NBA will permanently retire Bill Russell's No. 6 throughout the league. He will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA. Players who currently wear No. 6 such as LeBron James will be grandfathered.

Most PPG over the last 5 seasons (minimum 200 games):

30.1 — James Harden

28.4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

27.7 — Steph Curry

27.4 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/EzlnlHWYg0 – 1:20 PM

"I'm not a health expert but I believe in people. No matter if you're rich or poor, people are important & at the end of the day what are we going to do about it? This is me doing something about it." – Giannis Antetokounmpo on telehealth investment

jsonline.com/story/sports/n…⁩ – 12:23 PM

Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Chris Haynes' article detailing the LeBron/Ham/Pelinka meeting about the offense running through AD, Russ corner 3's, defense, patience and more.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:33 AM

Penny Hardaway, wearing “Born For Greatness” socks and special Kobe Bryant golf shoes, spit out his plan to add a few more players to the roster.

The model of those players?

“Kevin Durant and LeBron James,” he joked. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:21 AM

The most All-NBA selections by an active player:

18 — LeBron James

17

16

15

14

13

12

11 — Chris Paul

The only player in NBA history with more than 15 selections. pic.twitter.com/fap1POHJsP – 10:55 AM

The evolution of Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷💪

"Old soul" Antetokounmpo still hungry entering 10th NBA season

Spain announces sold out for preparation game vs Greece…but Giannis will miss the contest

Giannis signing autographs in Madrid

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s friendly game against Spain.

The national team decided to protect Giannis due to a small injury 👀

basketnews.com/news-176347-gi… – 8:10 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the game between Greece and Spain in Madrid due to knee soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will rest and not play in the second prep game between Greece and Spain

eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 8:03 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo effect: Spanish Basketball Federation has announced that the game against Greece will be played in a sold out WiZink Center 🔥

The Greek Freak unleashed a career high with the national team 👇

Read more about what lies beneath it:

basketnews.com/news-176296-gr… – 3:39 AM

The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo can be felt not only on the court but off the court as well.

Spain is set to welcome the Greek Freek in a sold-out WiZink Center in Madrid, a rarity for the arena 😎

basketnews.com/news-176318-gi… – 4:59 PM

Players with 25,000+ PTS and 2,000+ STL:

Michael Jordan

Hakeem Olajuwon

Karl Malone

LeBron James

Jordan is the only player in NBA history with 25,000 PTS and 2,500 STL. pic.twitter.com/9Lw15QKOJQ – 4:12 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only one of the best players in the world right now, if not the best. He is also a huge asset for the Greek basketball as a whole, on & off the court. The Federation is expected to have around 1Μ€ earnings from tickets in Greece NT games this month.

How bad would things need to get in LA for LeBron to become the next star to request a trade? New @ringer column on the Lakers' situation:

LeBron James: Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW -via Twitter @KingJames / August 11, 2022

Ric Bucher: LeBron James apparently is in the pole position, to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise, when Las Vegas and Seattle which I’m told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place, that those franchises are going to be added to the equation, which has a whole lot of repercussions including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player. -via Apple Podcasts / August 11, 2022

“I think [projecting Lakers to be a Play-In team] is kind of generous,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “That’s believing that the Lakers are going to get a mostly healthy season from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. “Unless those two are playing at a very high level, with the roster that they currently have, the Lakers are going to have to be great to get into that playoff situation. -via TalkBasket / August 10, 2022

For a limited time, “Rise” will stream on Hulu and ESPN+, marking the movie’s availability across all three services of The Disney Bundle. Starting August 18, Hulu and ESPN+ subscribers can watch the Disney+ Original based on the triumphant real-life story about the remarkable family that gave the world the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league – Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and former Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo, and their younger brother Alex. -via Disney Media & Entertainment / August 11, 2022

In a sold-out WiZink center in Madrid and with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in attendance, Greece missed Giannis Antetokounmpo who was rested, and Spain got the 87-80 win behind a huge double-double by Pelicans’ Willy Hernangomez (23 p. 10 r.). His brother, Juancho Hernangomez added 10 points and eight rebounds, while veteran leader Sergio Llull who missed the first game between the two teams stepped on the court and scored six points. -via EuroHoops.net / August 11, 2022

BasketNews: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is at WizInk center for Spain v Greece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 🎥 @SamiHasaballa -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 11, 2022