City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
12-year-old among 6 young people hurt in fight, shooting at North Carolina nightclub
Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting took place at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night.
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
wkml.com
North Carolina Has One of the Most Pet Friendly Cities in the Country
More than 90 million homes in America have a pet, but it turns out there are some cities that are MUCH more friendly to pet owners than others – including one right here in North Carolina. Once again our good friends over at WalletHub have crunched the numbers to...
The Medical Crisis that Finally Convinced Republicans in North Carolina to Expand Medicaid
After years of resistance, Republicans in North Carolina have embraced Medicaid expansion for new mothers. They’re not done.
Droves gather to support deputy
The community came together in a big way Friday to honor one of Sampson County’s finest, Deputy Caitlin Emanuel, who was recently shot o
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen County’s Greg High Umpires 10th Dixie Youth World Series
It’s doubtful anyone came to Pennington Athletic Complex during the week to watch Greg High perform. However, without High and about 30 other men, there wouldn’t have been a Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 World Series at the Lumberton facility. High was among the umpires for the 62...
Local nonprofit chosen for statewide program to help ‘opportunity youth’ in NC
A nonprofit serving Bladen and Columbus counties is one of the first organizations selected for a statewide initiative aimed at uplifting teens and young adults who are not working and not attending school. Men and Women United for Youth and Families has joined a group of 13 organizations that make...
North Carolina Man 'Still Shaking' After Winning $250,000 Lottery Prize
After winning a few bucks playing golf, he tried his luck with a lottery ticket — and won again!
3 wanted for shooting teen in Robeson County: deputies
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men and one teenager connected to the shooting of another teenager, according to a release.
cbs17
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
BUTLER: Former Richmond County mill becomes furniture warehouse; Energy Way attracting attention
ELLERBE — A former textile mill will soon be housing upscale furniture. New York-based France and Son recently purchased the former Richmond Yarns facility in Ellerbe for use as a distribution center, Economic Developer Martie Butler told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners last week. Butler said the prior...
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
WRAL
6 teenagers shot at private party at Raleigh night club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan Terhune.
cbs17
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
