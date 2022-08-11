ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to various attractions, cultures, and hospitality. The city is perfect for anyone exploring the southern region bearing America’s rich history from the late 1700s. The stunning Cape Fear River is an important landmark, showcasing the city as a military and trading hub over the years. This guide showcases popular places to visit in Fayetteville and the activities to engage in so you know what to expect before your arrival. Tag along.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Entertainment
wkml.com

North Carolina Has One of the Most Pet Friendly Cities in the Country

More than 90 million homes in America have a pet, but it turns out there are some cities that are MUCH more friendly to pet owners than others – including one right here in North Carolina. Once again our good friends over at WalletHub have crunched the numbers to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Distracted Driving#Pageant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
WRAL

6 teenagers shot at private party at Raleigh night club

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan Terhune.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy