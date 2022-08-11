Read full article on original website
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ unveils its own version of Shoothouse map
Infinity Ward has revealed more details of a new map that’s coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via a TikTok. According to the clip, the new map is called Farm 18 and was inspired by Modern Warfare‘s Shoothouse map. Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map...
How to Get the Scythe Melee Weapon in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded? We've got you covered. After being initially leaked months ago, the Scythe is the latest Black Ops Cold War weapon added to the fray since the release of the UGR SMG. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.
Activision teases Modern Warfare 2's latest map in an unusual place
Infinity Ward has teased its next Modern Warfare 2 map, though perhaps not where you'd expect. Releasing a sneak peak via TikTok, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's latest multiplayer map is called Farm 18. There isn't a huge amount to see here, the TikTok video only provides a few seconds of gameplay, so we'd advise tempering expectations. Instead, this video details the team's inspirations for the new map, speaking to two developers.
IceManIsaac Reveals New Meta STG-44
In a recent video, popular Warzone content creator IceManIsaac revealed a new meta STG-44 that has the potential to replace the current meta weapon KG M40. The STG-44 was a meta weapon of the past before it was replaced by the NZ-41, but IceManIsaac swears the gun is "back with a vengeance" after recent updates. Using a website called Sym.gg the YouTuber showcased the stats between the STG-44 and KG M40 and revealed that they are on par, and in some cases the STG-44 can kill faster depending on the range.
Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Trailer Revealed
Gotham Knights Red Hoot character revealed in Twitter Character Trailer.
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield
Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
Pokemon GO Reveals New Whole Foods and Prime Gaming Collaboration
The Pokemon GO team just announced a new collaboration with Whole Foods and Prime Gaming. The mega popular mobile game will be releasing customized bags at sele
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies ends with new map, The Archon, in season 5
Treyarch has introduced the name of the final map coming to the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The new map is called The Archon and it will be released in season five of Vanguard. It will be a round-based map and likely finish off the Kortifex storyline that started in Vanguard when it was released last year.
Apex Legends Creator Shows SMG Hipfire is Still Terrible With a Laser Sight
Apex Legends content creator lobotomy compiled data from Season 14 comparing hipfire spread from last season to the current model. As you'll see, the laser sight attachments aren't doing as much as we would have hoped. SMGs were nerfed pretty hard with hipfire spread, but the promise from Respawn was the laser sights made them comparable at short range, but you lost the barrel attachment.
Overwatch Tank Tier List: August 2022
Here is our Tank Tier List for August 2022. Use this list the next time you play Overwatch to ensure you choose the best hero for your team. This month we do not see a lot of changes from the previous Tank Tier List for July 2022, but here is a refresher!
Warzone 2 wishlist: 5 things the battle royale sequel needs
From console FOV sliders to a Ranked mode, here's what would make Warzone 2 even stronger than the original
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle.
Canceled Black Ops 4 'Career' Campaign Mode Details Seemingly Leaked
A massive Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leak has made its way to Reddit, seemingly revealing all there is to know about Treyarch's notoriously canceled campaign mode from 2018. From mission design to combat, progression, and narrative, details about the scrapped experience — which remains the only instance in the mainline series to this day — appears to have been aired out for all those curious.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Pokemon GO Prime Gaming Bundle #7: How to Collect Rewards
Pokemon GO fans can earn another Prime Gaming bundle if they're Prime members. The monthly subscription earns a lot more than just free shipping on Amazon.
Alone in the Dark Remake Announced
Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive's remake of the 1993 cult classic horror game, is in development.
