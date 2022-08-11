Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Hy-Line running abbreviated schedule Tuesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) Due to a mechanical issue, Hy-Line Cruises is running an abbreviated fast-ferry schedule between Nantucket and Hyannis today. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Calm seas, jellyfish and south shore wind
(Aug. 16, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported at all beaches, and increasing offshore winds on the south shore. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is advising anyone heading to the south shore to leave their pool toys, inflatables, kayaks and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Jellyfish are back
(Aug. 15, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported everywhere but Children's Beach. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet. The...
Inquirer and Mirror
David K. Lawrence, 75
David K. Lawrence, 75, formerly of Nantucket, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Durham, N.C. A private service will be held at a later date.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jean L. Gallaher, 87
Jean L. Gallaher, 87, of Nantucket and Vero Beach, Fla., died July 20, 2022 at The Homestead on Nantucket. There will be no services.
Inquirer and Mirror
Airport will provide bottled water to nearby homes for another year
(Aug. 15, 2022) The airport commission has decided to continue providing bottled water for some of the nearby homes affected by PFAS contamination, rather than move ahead with its plans to cut off that policy in September. The new policy applies only to homes that are currently receiving bottled water...
Inquirer and Mirror
SSA acquiring two freight boats to replace M/V Gay Head and Katama
(Aug. 16, 2022) The Steamship Authority will purchase two offshore supply vessels from a Louisiana company to serve as freight boats on its runs to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. The acquisition of the vessels, from Hornbeck Offshore Services was approved at the boat line board's monthly meeting Tuesday. The sister...
Inquirer and Mirror
High-surf advisory for Nantucket Wednesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory for Nantucket from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday. According to the NWS, large, breaking waves of four to eight feet are expected in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are likely.
Inquirer and Mirror
High-wind advisory for Nantucket tonight through Wednesday afternoon
(Aug. 16, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind advisory for Nantucket from midnight Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the NWS, north winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down...
