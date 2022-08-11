ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

B106

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Tahlequah, OK
KFOR

Heat dome to move from Oklahoma soon

Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem into early this work week before relief arrives. Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine. The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Top Rated Water Parks

By now, I'm pretty sure everyone is familiar with how brutal the Oklahoma summer can be. How many days over 110° have we had this year? The best way to cool off is chilling on the couch in the AC, but it's more fun to have a day at one of the Sooner State's water parks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

QuikTrip Opens Convenience Store At BOK Tower

QuikTrip's first Tulsa convenience store not connected to a gas station is open downtown at the BOK Tower. The shop includes all the favorite QuikTrip foods and drinks. It's also the chain's first store to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that scans items and automatically charges your card so you don't have to wait in a checkout line.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lawton, OK
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

