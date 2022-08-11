ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Recent Great Bend grad completes large mural in Atwood

Ever since Anna Popp was a young child, she loved drawing. When she entered Great Bend High School she did not believe art could ever be a career. “I eventually realized art was the only thing I enjoyed, as far as a job,” said Popp. “I started to pursue it, and I’ve been really surprised at how many opportunities I’ve had. It’s been cool seeing it go from a dream to a reality.”
🎙 Fort Hays State University welcomes new chief of police

Following an extensive search, Fort Hays State University selected Terrance "Terry" Pierce as its next chief of police. Pierce succeeds Edward Howell, who retired from the force in June of this year after a career in law enforcement that spanned 40 years. Chief Pierce comes to FHSU from Pittsburg State...
Rural & Remote fall summit scheduled next month in Hays

NWK Economic Innovation Center Inc. Program Director Lucas Goddard announced this week that planning is underway for a Rural & Remote Summit: Connected Communities. This free event is open to anyone interested in how remote working is impacting rural communities in the northwest region of Kansas. The summit will be in Hays on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Federal grant drives FHSU de-escalation training center expansion

Fort Hays State University’s Department of Criminal Justice was recently awarded an additional $1.5 million to expand operations of the Central Region De-escalation Training Center. This marks the department's second major federal grant award over the past year. In October 2021, the program was awarded an initial $1.25 million grant.
HHS, Hays Oilers cheerleaders host annual cheer camp

Last week, the Oiler Cheerleaders and Hays High cheerleaders hosted a fun-packed cheerleading camp. The HHS cheerleaders taught cheers, chants, stunting techniques and jumps. The Hays High cheerleading squad consists of 26 cheerleaders coached by MacKenzie James, Carli Nunnery and Olivia Justice. The HHS cheer squad attended NCA Camp earlier this summer and received a superior rating, the highest rating in every category. Along with this, the HHS squad placed first in Top Team Chant while at camp.
Swooping kites on the campus of Fort Hays State University

Each spring, scores of Mississippi Kites, graceful raptors the size and shape of a peregrine falcon, journey to Kansas from their winter homes in South America to nest and raise their young. All eyes have been focused on the skies above the FHSU campus this spring and summer, alert to...
Recent Great Bend grad shooting photos for Minnesota Twins

From the sidelines of Great Bend High School to the dugout in Minnesota's Target Field, recent Great Bend High grad Molly Kaiser is making the most of her time at Kansas State University. This summer, she is winding down her journalism degree with an internship with the Minnesota Twins. "I...
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas

David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness

In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
MADORIN: A summer turkey hunt

A recent cool front and drizzle of rain was welcome, welcome, welcome. Instead of dreading to go outside to do chores, I got the weeding, veggie picking, and watering done, and looked forward to a country drive and a chance to spot Kansas wildlife. If I were really lucky, we’d spy some of this summer’s gangly, wild youngsters following their moms.
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field

PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
City moves closer to building third fire station in northwest Hays

Property that has been owned by the city of Hays for several years has been annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural use to a public and institutional district. The 3.78 acres at 1732 W. 41st has been the site of a city water well for several decades. It was purchased about six years ago with future plans to build a fire station serving the business and residential growth in northwest Hays as well as north of Interstate 70.
NWS: Brutal, dangerous heat this weekend in NW. Kan.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees across western Kansas into next week. In the Hays area, a high of 100 is expected on Saturday, with a high of up to 104 on Sunday. A high of 102 degrees is expected Monday. Relief...
Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited

The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
Ellis County election canvass scheduled for Monday

The Ellis County Commission will certify the primary election with an official canvass Monday morning. According to the commission agenda, there were 132 provisional ballots that needed further evaluation by election staff. County Election Officer and Clerk Bobbi Dreiling said election staff recommend the election board of canvassers approve 95...
Hays couple opens Doghouse Liquor, formerly Steinert

Jeff and Melissa Dewey of Hays are the new owners of Doghouse Liquor of Hays, formerly Steinert Liquor, 2522 Vine. The couple assumed ownership of the business June 13. The store caries a variety of liquors, beers and wines, from top shelf to less expensive choices. They have kept most...
Ellis Co. 'revenue neutral rate' notices arriving this week

Taxpayers in Ellis County will begin receiving letters in the mail this week regarding the revenue neutral rate for each taxing entities in their community. Nearly 37,000 letters will be sent out by the Ellis County Clerk’s office notifying residents of property taxes and values and the date, time and location of a public hearing notifying the public they plan to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
