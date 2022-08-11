Read full article on original website
Mary Rider
Mary Rider, 89, of Cameron died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Old Marak Methodist Cemetery in Marak. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wesley Eugene Sawyer
Wesley Eugene Sawyer, 56 of Cameron, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in a Temple hospital. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the North Elm Cemetery Pavilion. Mr. Sawyer was born on Dec. 6, 1965. He had worked for the City of Cameron for many years.
Yoe Team Tennis begins season
Yoe Team Tennis competed in Killeen and Belton this week. 1. Xavier Muniz & Alejandro Silva def Hong/Marquez 6-2, 6-1 2. Jesse Flores & Luis Pineda lost to Lewis/Compton 6-7, 6-7 3. Dillan Akin & Logan Akin def Xavier/Fortune 6-2, 6-0 Extra 1. Gabriel Cruz & Eduardo Cardona def Widacki/Eliel...
County will wait until May for ESD creation vote
Milam County voters will have to wait until May of next year to decide on the creation of an Emergency Services District in the county. During the Milam County Commissioners regular meeting on Monday, Milam County Judge Steve Young told Commissioners Court that he had failed to get a notice of a public hearing out in a timely manner. Because of that, the county could not hold the public hearing as expected due to legal requirements about the filing of public notices.
