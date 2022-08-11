Milam County voters will have to wait until May of next year to decide on the creation of an Emergency Services District in the county. During the Milam County Commissioners regular meeting on Monday, Milam County Judge Steve Young told Commissioners Court that he had failed to get a notice of a public hearing out in a timely manner. Because of that, the county could not hold the public hearing as expected due to legal requirements about the filing of public notices.

