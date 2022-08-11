CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...

