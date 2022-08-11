Read full article on original website
Pete the Cat Strolled into Town
FORT PAYNE, ALA.--The fourth annual Pete the Cat Day, sponsored by Fort Payne Main Street was held Saturday, August 6 at the Coal and Iron building. James Dean the creator of Pete the Cat children’s character and the author of many of the Pete the Cat books was onsite to visit and sign Pete merchandise to over 700 fans.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
August 12, 2022
Submitted Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne &…. August 12, 2022 by Southern Torch. Marla Jones, Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(FULL VIDEO ON SOUTHERN TORCH...
2nd Fridays come to a close for 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – The August edition of 2nd Fridays, hosted by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Downtown Merchants Association and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST), closed out this year’s series of events Friday evening. With thousands of visitors filling First Avenue to partake in the celebration, the community shindig was a roaring success as always. Avenue G Band and Sipsey Falls were featured on the two stages on First Avenue and had toes tapping and people dancing in the streets, while Sacred Heart Church on Second Avenue hosted bingo and bunco games in its Family Life Center...
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
Downtown Huntsville’s historic Lewter Hardware will close
Lewter Hardware is closing in downtown Huntsville after nearly a century of serving customers one at a time in a museum-like building with added rooms, wooden floors and shelves that climb the walls. Manager Caleb Hipp confirmed the closing on Friday, and a sign was on the door this week....
Cullman woman killed in Cullman County wreck
Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened on US-31 near mile marker 322, roughly two miles south of Cullman.
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
Beginning farmers invited to tour J. Calvert Farms
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service
Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
Choccolocco Kayak Days in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Come out today and the Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for a day on the water. Cost is 25.00 for standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak.
Candidate Johnny C. Cochran Campaigned in Fort Payne & Gadsden
Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne & Gadsden areas. “This past weekend meeting folks along the World’s Longest Yard Sale reaffirmed the theory behind my candidacy....
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Grissom High School parents respond to nutrition director on school lunches
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — Complaints from the parents of Grissom High School students have turned the issue of school lunches into a wide-ranging conversation about the district’s health foods policy. The conversation has opened the door for parents from other North Alabama school districts to chime in. Most...
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
Emergency Rental Assistance not available for some in Madison County
Emergency rental assistance has kept many Alabamians from facing eviction, but as we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, fewer resources are available to help renters out.
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
