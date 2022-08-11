ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southerntorch.com

Pete the Cat Strolled into Town

FORT PAYNE, ALA.--The fourth annual Pete the Cat Day, sponsored by Fort Payne Main Street was held Saturday, August 6 at the Coal and Iron building. James Dean the creator of Pete the Cat children’s character and the author of many of the Pete the Cat books was onsite to visit and sign Pete merchandise to over 700 fans.
FORT PAYNE, AL
August 12, 2022

Submitted Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne &…. August 12, 2022 by Southern Torch. Marla Jones, Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(FULL VIDEO ON SOUTHERN TORCH...
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2nd Fridays come to a close for 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – The August edition of 2nd Fridays, hosted by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Downtown Merchants Association and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST), closed out this year’s series of events Friday evening. With thousands of visitors filling First Avenue to partake in the celebration, the community shindig was a roaring success as always.  Avenue G Band and Sipsey Falls were featured on the two stages on First Avenue and had toes tapping and people dancing in the streets, while Sacred Heart Church on Second Avenue hosted bingo and bunco games in its Family Life Center...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s

A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
PIEDMONT, AL
easportstoday.com

This train’s moving

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beginning farmers invited to tour J. Calvert Farms

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Beginning Farmer Series serves to help new producers develop knowledge and critical skills so they can sustain and grow their farms using technical information, learning networks and other resources. The series has many programs for increasing confidence and knowledge of farming. One of the latest events in the series will be a farm visit and market tour of J. Calvert Farms at 30 County Road 260, Cullman. The tour was organized through a joint effort of the North Alabama Agriplex and Cullman County Extension Office. The tour group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service

Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Kayak Days in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Come out today and the Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for a day on the water. Cost is 25.00 for standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak.
OXFORD, AL
southerntorch.com

Candidate Johnny C. Cochran Campaigned in Fort Payne & Gadsden

Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne & Gadsden areas. “This past weekend meeting folks along the World’s Longest Yard Sale reaffirmed the theory behind my candidacy....
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

