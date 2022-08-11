ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI seized national security documents from Mar-a-Lago in JUNE with a grand jury subpoena - and Monday's raid was based on 'witness claims' there were still sensitive files at Trump's estate

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had seized documents from Mar-a-Lago in June with a grand jury subpoena - suggesting the probe had escalated months before Monday's raid.

Just the News reported the existence of the subpoena Thursday, reporting that the feds had come to the Florida home of former President Donald Trump to 'pick up a small number of documents compliant with the subpoena.'

CNN reported Thursday that the FBI returnd to Mar-a-Lago Monday because investigators had developed evidence - including from at least one witness - that suggested more classified documents remained.

Reports about the June 3 meeting suggest it was cordial.

'I appreciate the job you're doing,' Trump told officials, according to reporting Wednesday night from The Wall Street Journal. 'Anything you need, let us know.'

Just The News said that the ex-president surprised the DOJ National Security Division prosecutor and three FBI agents who had come to his Florida home and private club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNoEx_0hDgVYtm00
Former President Donald Trump, arriving at Trump Tower Wednesday, had a small number of documents removed from Mar-a-Lago on June 3 after federal officials showed up with a grand jury subpoena, outlets reported Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgwLT_0hDgVYtm00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation had seized documents from Mar-a-Lago (pictured) in June with a grand jury subpoena - suggesting the probe had escalated months before Monday's raid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSaA5_0hDgVYtm00
Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, the day of the FBI raid 

The officials arrived around lunchtime, to discuss boxes of government records that were sitting in a basement storage room surrounded by 'suits, sweaters and golf shoes,' the Journal said.

The subpoena covered any remaining documents Trump possessed with classified markings - 'even if they involved photos of foreign leaders, correspondence or mementos from his presidency,' Just The News said.

Trump greeted the officials and they asked if they could search the 6-foot-by-10-foot storage room.

With Trump green-lighting the search, Trump's lawyers also agreed to it, Just The News said, and the prosecutor and agents went through his things.

The Secret Service was also present.

Several days later, the FBI sent a note asking that a stronger lock be installed on the door to the storage room.

'Thank you. Very truly yours, Jay Bratt, chief of counterintelligence and export control section,' the note was signed, the Journal reported.

The Trump Organization also received a request for surveillance video footage covering the locker, Just The News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0R7Y_0hDgVYtm00
FBI agents with a search warrant raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday morning

This week's raid, however, prompted outrage from Trump and his GOP allies.

It marks the first time in U.S. history the home of a former president has been raided.

In statements, Trump pointed out how he previously cooperated with the federal investigation.

'After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,' Trump said.

He then suggested it was a massive plot against him hatched by the 'Radical Left Democrats.'

He also confirmed on Wednesday that the DOJ and FBI had requested he add a better lock to the storage unit.

'In early June, the DOJ and FBI asked my legal representatives to put an extra lock on the door leading to the place where boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago - We Agreed,' the ex-president wrote. ''They were shown the secured area, and the boxes themselves.'

'Then on Monday, with no notification or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage area, and ripped open the lock that they had asked to be installed,' Trump continued.

'A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while out Country is going to HELL!' the former president added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9wHp_0hDgVYtm00
New reporting suggests the early June meeting was federal officials executing a grand jury subpoena  

