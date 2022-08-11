Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You
Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
6 San Antonio dog parks to enjoy off the leash fun
Bring your pooch to San Antonio's newest playground for dogs.
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First taste: San Antonio's upcoming late-night restaurant The Night Market
Vietnamese huevos rancheros are an early standout for The Night Market.
San Antonio Current
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, The Local Bar: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
It's difficult to tell whether the Current's most-read food story this week topped the charts because San Antonio loves Bill Miller Bar-B-Q — or just loves free stuff. Either way, folks flocked to the news that the locally based chain will give away its iced tea every Friday this month to people who show up with their own container.
San Antonio Current
All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion
Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT plans to make its Alamo City debut next summer as part of a 22-state North American expansion. The California-based chain will build a 6,500-square-foot restaurant at 12485 I-10 West, Suite 100, according to an Aug. 10 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Northwest San Antonio spot is near UTSA and the Medical Center.
KSAT 12
Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27. Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio pumpkin spice fanatics can apply for this seasonal taste-testing side hustle
If you're one of those folks who eagerly awaits fall because every food item imaginable suddenly gets an injection of pumpkin spice flavor, get your resume ready. FinanceBuzz.com wants to pay a "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" to taste and rate all of the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe’s — to the tune of a cool $1,000.
San Antonio's Taco Rumble is back, plus all the food news you missed this week
Tickets are on sale now.
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Monthly
San Antonio Is All of a Sudden a Great Public Art Destination
On a wall at the corner of New Braunfels and Hays Streets, in San Antonio’s historically African American East Side, a bright mural depicts a bacchanal of Black, brown, and white folks dancing to a raucous jazz band. Everything is in motion: a red-suited singer wailing on the mic, the sax player and trumpeter trying hard to keep up, and the line of angular dancers seemingly poised to jump out of the painting. It’s an eye-catching scene that pays tribute to the multiracial music venues of San Antonio’s past, long-gone places such as the Eastwood Country Club and the Keyhole Club.
Las Palapas cooks up new location in San Antonio's Far Westside
Las Palapas is heading further west.
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
sanantoniomag.com
Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art
For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Comments / 0