ABC News
Proud mom rents billboard to celebrate doctor daughter
A New Jersey mom couldn't be more proud of her daughter, who graduated with her doctor of psychology degree nearly two weeks ago. To celebrate her accomplishments, Kendra Busbee, of Camden, decided to rent a digital billboard to publicly recognize and honor her daughter, Dr. Kristine Smalls, who received her Psy.D from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Organ Donor Found, To Be Taken Off Life Support
Anne Heche will be taken off life support Sunday, TMZ has learned, because organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to remove and then implant. Organ donations are considered one of the most sacred forms of medical procedures ... doctors treat the organ donor with reverence and respect, even though they are not aware of the procedure.
I went to Disney with my boyfriend and his ex. To make our blended families work, we need to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.
The author shares how as a widow dating a divorced man, they both have had to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations.
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
I'm an American who gave birth to 3 kids in the Netherlands. I had an at-home nurse offering postpartum support, and it was life-changing.
The author shares how it is common to have a postpartum nurse helping new mothers with things like diaper changing, cooking, and taking care of kids.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Ellen DeGeneres Sends ‘All of My Love’ to Anne Heche’s Family: ‘This Is a Sad Day’
Ellen DeGeneres sent love to Anne Heche’s family on social media amid confirmation that Heche has been declared brain dead at age 53. Degeneres and Heche dated from 1997 until 2000, becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous same-sex couples. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 due to injuries she suffered from a severe car crash. She’s remaining on life support until she’s determined as a match for organ donation. It’s likely that she will be taken off as early as Saturday or as late as Tuesday. “This is a sad day,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m sending Anne’s children,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend Nearly 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. Chrissy Teigen's family is getting bigger once again. The Cravings cookbook author is expecting another child with husband John Legend, she announced on Aug. 3. Sharing photos of her budding baby bump, Chrissy—who has been undergoing IVF treatments—wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
‘The Rehearsal’ Subject Angela Addresses Religious Disputes, Says She’s ‘Satisfied With How the Cut Came Out’
Nathan Fielder brought “The Rehearsal” to new heights with this week’s episode, tackling the issue of raising a (fake) child in an interfaith household on his HBO social experiment series. Angela, the subject of the show’s primary rehearsal, addressed the episode’s heated religious discussions, as well as why she chose to exit her rehearsal, in a video posted to the “Nathan for You Businessposting” Facebook group, named after Fielder’s previous Comedy Central show. Angela, who has now appeared in four episodes of “The Rehearsal,” is a devout Christian who approached her childrearing simulation with an interest in faith-based education. But after...
People
Couple Postpones Wedding After Daughter's Premature Birth — But NICU Nurse Says 'Get Married Here'
A Connecticut couple wed in a special ceremony held at the same NICU where their daughter was treated for more than three months. Jason Barnwell, 36, Grier Stanley Barnwell, 37, of New London, said were forced to postpone their 2022 wedding twice, partly due to the premature birth of their daughter Drue, according to NBC Connecticut and Today.
Lady Gaga Was Hit On Head At Concert And Apparently It's Part Of A New Tradition
The object thrown at the singer by a fan appears to be a popular stuffed doll.
TODAY.com
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa shares first ‘glimpse’ of baby boy
Heather Rae El Moussa is treating fans to a “glimpse” of her baby boy. On Tuesday night, the “Selling Sunset” star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared her latest sonograms. “This was my very first time seeing him since I...
Complex
R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Says She’s Pregnant With Singer’s Child in New Book
In a new tell-all book entitled Love and Joy of Robert, R. Kelly’s fiancée and one of his alleged victims Joycelyn Savage says she’s pregnant with his child. Savage, who according to court documents that surfaced last month is engaged to the disgraced singer, released the 11-page book (print length at 24 pages) on Amazon on Friday, promising a second part next year. In the book, the 26-year-old claims that she is several months pregnant and found out only a few months after the 55-year-old Kelly sent her an engagement ring.
I Swore Off Dating After A Toxic Relationship Two Years Ago, And Being Single Has Taught Me More About Myself Than I Actually Expected
Two years into single life, I've learned a lot about myself.
