Cincinnati, OH

Ohio standoff - live: Man shot in FBI standoff may have left final message on Trump’s social platform

By Josh Marcus and Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Law enforcement officers in Ohio shot and killed Ricky Shiffer, 42, after the armed man threatened an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning then fled.

After a daylong standoff in a cornfield in Wilmington, Ohio, officers fatally shot Shiffer, who they say resisted negotiations and pointed a gun towards police.

Earlier that morning, officals say Shiffer fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car.

Highway troopers chased the man after finding him at a rest stop, before he eventually abandoned his car and fled into a cornfield, exchanging gunfire with police.

Officers surrounded the field and surveilled it with helicopters and drones for hours.

Police are investigating whether the man had any ties to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Social media accounts appearing to belong to Shiffer indicate he may have been present during the insurrection.

The incident comes as numerous prominent conservatives have trained their ire at the FBI, after the agency carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents.

Matthew 26:52 KJV
3d ago

This is what happens when faux news makes ridiculous comments about the DOJ. The AG is unsealing the search warrant and calling your bluff. Let’s see if the apprentice trumpvirus tries to block it.

Hart To Hart
3d ago

Giving THE Perp Every Opportunity To Think About Who He's Fixing To DIE For, Say Hello To Ashley Babbitt DUDE

Daisy
3d ago

Republicans must understand only Trump who stole the Government documents and he can become a Trillionaire if indeed he kept our Government Nuclear recipes . He is a businessman and he can sell any documents to Russia and North Korea for Trillions not billions . Republicans and his supporters won’t get rich , only Donald Trump, they need and must stop their obsession to defend himself. They must love our country and not one person who only cares on how to enrich his bank account and his family. Look he make a deal with Saudi Arabia for billions to used his golf course. He only cares of his bank account.

CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
