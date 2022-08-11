An unsettled weather pattern will keep rain chances in parts of the Northland each day through Friday. At the surface, we have a stationary front near Minnesota’s western border and high pressure over eastern Lake Superior. These two features will keep drier air over eastern parts of the Northland including much of northwest Wisconsin while western areas in north central Minnesota keep shower and thunderstorm chances through the day. The potential for an isolated severe storm stays west of a line from International Falls to Grand Rapids. Heavy rain and locally high totals are possible in far northern Minnesota.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO