Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Ooooh! Buuuuurn! Here Are 23 Times Students Hilariously Put Teachers In Their Place
These kids are students...of comedy.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Black Reel TV Awards: Quinta Brunson & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Winners List
The 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards were held and it was Quinta Brunson and ABC’s Abbott Elementary that took the most wins with seven in total. Brunson won four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Guest Actress. Tracie Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson won in the acting categories in the comedy genre for their farewell season if black-ish. HBO was the network with the most nods this year and received 10 wins with ABC close behind with 8 wins. Apple TV+ scored 4 wins thanks to The Last Days...
Animal Kingdom Recap: [Spoiler] 'Rises From the Grave' to Fire Up Pope
Lenny Kravitz called it when he sang that it ain’t over till it’s over, ’cause we sure thought that Animal Kingdom’s Pope was as good as done for. But a visit from a “ghost” in Sunday’s episode seemed to restore his lust for life. In the especially flashback-filled “Hit and Run,” we followed the erstwhile Andrew staking out a bank to rob with Baz (Scott Speedman, back in action). Rather than just focus on the job at hand, Catherine’s boyfriend called his “brother” on leaving flowers in her car and told him not to be a weirdo. In turn, Pope argued...
