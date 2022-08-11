ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers, QuikTrip announced. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology...
TULSA, OK
B106

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Heat dome to move from Oklahoma soon

Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem into early this work week before relief arrives. Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine. The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Top Rated Water Parks

By now, I'm pretty sure everyone is familiar with how brutal the Oklahoma summer can be. How many days over 110° have we had this year? The best way to cool off is chilling on the couch in the AC, but it's more fun to have a day at one of the Sooner State's water parks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Field & Stream

Oklahoma Legalizes Airbows for Upcoming Big-Game Hunting Seasons

During an August 1 meeting, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Game Commission voted to approve the use of “air-powered arrow rifles” during the state’s regular big game rifle seasons. More commonly known as airbows, the weapons were introduced to the U.S. hunting market in 2016. They resemble rifles at first glance but use thousands of pounds of compressed air to deliver arrows with lethal accuracy at distances of 50 yards or more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Made In Oklahoma: Watermelon Salad, Drink

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us two recipes featuring watermelons. The first recipe features a spinach salad with watermelon, and the second recipe is a refreshing watermelon drink!. For the spinach salad and watermelon recipe, click here. For the recipe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

