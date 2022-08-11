Cincinnati Bearcats Football is Loaded with Some "Freaks" According to Bruce Feldman

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Bearcats Return Strong Linebacker Corps
Your Cincinnati Bearcats will be returning a strong linebacking corps in 2022. The Pace brothers are the brass knuckles around which this corps in built. Returning leading tackler junior Deshawn Pace and his brother junior Ivan Pace, Jr., a standout transfer from Miami (Ohio) are both sideline-to-sideline contributors. While Ivan Pace may bring more as a pass rusher, Deshawn Pace is as good in pass defense as any linebacker in the country. He led Cincinnati with 4 interceptions last season.
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Malik Vann Leads Beefy Cincinnati D-Line
Your Cincinnati Bearcats defense will have a robust front. Sure, Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks are no longer there but that’s ok. It will be hard to top the production and performance of that 2021 defensive front. Brooks and Sanders kickstarted Cincinnati’s pass rush. It is unlikely that...
Four-Star 2024 UC Target Transferring to Link Academy
UC's current staff has experience recruiting players from Link Academy.
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats turn their attention to 3-star Brooklyn Hicks
Despite missing out on a couple of recent targets, the Bearcats are a finalist to land 2023 3-star point guard Brooklyn Hicks. The Washington native narrowed his list to seven schools on Wednesday night including Cincinnati, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, Saint Mary’s, UNLV and Washington State. Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
linknky.com
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
RELATED PEOPLE
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
New team lineup for WCPO 9 sales show ‘Cincy Lifestyle’
The WCPO 9 weekday lifestyle show, “Cincy Lifestyle,” is excited to announce the promotion of Pete Scalia to full-time host and to introduce two new members of the hosting team.
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
WLWT 5
Archives: 58 years ago, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — In late August 1964, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati. Playing a sold-out show at the Cincinnati Gardens, The Fab Four was greeted by thousands of teenagers on Aug. 28, 1964. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were welcomed to the Queen City with hand-made signs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Weekend ends with scattered storms
CINCINNATI — Soak in the great weekend weather while we have it this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be around the upper-70s this evening and then slowly fall into the 60s later tonight. While clouds will be on the rise, we'll stay mostly dry most of the night. A...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Record enrollment leaves University of Cincinnati searching for space
CINCINNATI — Classes are about to be in session for schools across the state, but one university is seeing a record number of students and not enough space. Yutai Wang was covered in sweat while walking from his apartment to campus at the University of Cincinnati. He said he...
Multiple fundraisers scheduled for Officer Seara Burton
In the coming days, many Hoosiers have plans to support the family and community around Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
Comments / 0