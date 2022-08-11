Cincinnati Bearcats Football is Loaded with Some "Freaks" According to Bruce Feldman

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO