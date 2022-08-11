Read full article on original website
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
Zucchini 2 ways: Sweet and savory recipes for summer squash
Chef David Nayfeld of Che Fico in San Francisco shares recipes for summer squash salad and chocolate chip zucchini bread.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chilled yoghurt soup
A light, cool sharp soup for a summer’s day. This is one to serve thoroughly chilled. I bring the bowl to the table with ice cubes to cool it even further. Serve in small amounts, perhaps with some sticky, dark rye bread. Peel 350g of cucumber, removing only the...
Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken recipe makes the juiciest, most tender chicken thanks to the fresh butter, zesty garlic, lemons, and aromatic stuffing. This recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes and cooked in 1 hour 20 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
Homemade chili beans
Do you want to get your spice on? If so, I think you'll really enjoy my recipe for homemade chili beans. You can make the recipe with or without ground beef. It's really good either way.
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
Bon Appétit
Spicy Green Bean Ditalini With Caramelized Lemon
Briny, crunchy, lemony, and faintly spicy, this pasta salad of sorts hits all the high notes flawlessly. Barely blanched green beans and a handful of aromatics are “cold fried”—that is, they start in a pool of cool oil and gently sizzle and brown as the heat catches up. This is an easier splatter-free approach than dropping it all in a skillet of hot oil. Shreds of fresh mozzarella offer cool, creamy comfort and hold up well for a few hours at room temperature. Any small, tubular pasta will do in place of the ditalini.
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Classic Fantasy Fudge Recipe
Once you're finished following this classic fantasy fudge recipe created by chef and recipe developer Melissa Olivieri of The Olive Blogger, you'll have to make one final decision: do you chop the fudge into pieces, box it up, and give it away as gifts like you intended, or do you eat all of the fudge yourself? We know, it's not an easy choice. Fortunately, Olivieri rates the making of this fudge as quite manageable, so you can always make a second batch.
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
12tomatoes.com
Dan Dan Pork Noodles
The pride of Sichuan, these delicious chili noodles feature plenty of pop and flavor!. Sichuan (or Szechuan) cuisine is famous for strong, spicy flavors and a commitment to heat. Dan Dan noodles are arguably the best introduction to this fascinating subgenre of Chinese food. It is one of my all time favorite dishes and a great jump off point for the home cook looking to recreate classic, memorable meals in their kitchen.
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
12tomatoes.com
Ways To Make Frosting Without A Hand or Stand Mixer
Despite my love of baking, I just can’t bring myself to pull out every machine I have in my possession. It always feels like a chore to wrangle a stand or hand mixer, and since I am not television perfect, I always end up exploding some amount of powdered sugar all over my countertop. And at that point, the chore of cleaning outweighs the deliciousness of the buttercream itself. So when I want to avoid the mess and fuss of a stand mixer, I’ve found other ways to make frosting without the hassle!
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
12tomatoes.com
Garlic Herb Butter Meatloaf
There are some meals that are just classics, like mac and cheese or burger night. Meatloaf falls squarely into that category, as it’s been popular since the 1930s when penny pinching was crucial. This recipe for garlic herb butter meatloaf is a new take on this iconic American dinner, with tons of flavor from the garlic herb sauce you pour on top of each slice.
butterwithasideofbread.com
KOOL-AID STRAWBERRY JAM
Kool-Aid Strawberry Jam made with strawberries, pectin, water, sugar and strawberry Kool-Aid. Perfectly sweet homemade strawberry jam with the best strawberry flavor!. If you’ve never made homemade jam before, it’s actually a lot easier to do than you may think. Wash some jars, boil some ingredients, and then ladle jam in the jars! Not only is this strawberry jam recipe easy to make, but it’s also incredibly delicious. So much better than store bought!
