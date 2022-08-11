ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's insurer of last resort surpasses 1 million policies

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2014. Created as an insurer of last resort, Citizens has been absorbing a flood of policies as private insurers drop customers and push for large rate increases because of financial losses. The Citizens website...
Florida's tax collections topped expectations for the fiscal year that ended in June

With inflation pushing up prices of taxable items, Florida’s general revenue substantially topped expectations in June and in the recently completed state fiscal year. General-revenue collections in June were $978.7 million, or 27.6 percent, higher than projected, according to a report posted online Thursday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The June numbers also marked the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
