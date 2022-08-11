ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia shares edge higher, wary of Fed words

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week.
