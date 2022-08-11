Read full article on original website
SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week.
Commuters will be spared 12% rail fare hike amid fears of yet another squeeze on hard-hit families
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will spare commuters double-digit rail fare hikes next year, he pledged yesterday. Rail travellers were facing a record 12 per cent increase for some fares, including season tickets, in March. The annual rise is based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation,...
