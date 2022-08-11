ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, KY

visitowensboro.com

Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market

For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival

The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival is planned for Saturday, September 3 at Panther Creek Park. Celebrate the unofficial end of summer with food trucks, inflatables, live music, and fireworks!. Parks Director Ross Leigh provides an event preview with Susanne Story of Independence Bank.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

3D printing comes to Ohio County

Ohio County's Public Library has a new device for its patrons to use. They announced on a Facebook post that they now have a working 3D printer. Patrons can print out designs in plastic from a computer file.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
hancockclarion.com

Family Dollar,Dollar Tree (combo store) opening in Lewisport

As Lewisport continues to substantially grow, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in Hancock and parts of Daviess counties. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree (combo stores) are making their way into many rural communities in...
LEWISPORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]

Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!

My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
103GBF

WATCH – Evansville Mayor and Staff Members Recreate Viral ‘Avengers’ Swimming Pool Video

While I'm sure Mayor Lloyd Winnecke takes his job of running the city of Evansville very seriously, it's nice to see that he's not afraid to let loose and have some fun every so often. Case in point, a recent TikTok video where he and a few of his staff members recreate a viral video imitating "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" using the pool at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville

While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

