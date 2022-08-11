Read full article on original website
Humana to purchase Wisconsin managed care company Inclusa
Humana is planning to purchase Inclusa, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based managed care organization, for an undisclosed amount. Inclusa is contracted with the state of Wisconsin to provide long-term care services and support to more than 16,000 seniors and adults with disabilities in the majority of the state's counties, according to an Aug. 12 news release.
Florida bars Medicaid from covering gender-affirming treatments
Florida's Medicaid regulator has finalized rules banning healthcare providers from billing Medicaid for gender-affirming medical treatment, Politico reported Aug. 11. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration's rules state that Medicaid does not cover services for treatments such as puberty blocking-medications, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria, according to the report.
