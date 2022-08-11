Read full article on original website
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma Seeks Community Participation in Design Review Survey
The City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for community members to take a survey, now through Sept. 30, to learn about and help inform the development of a new Design Review program. Responses to the 10-minute Design Review Survey will help inform how the program...
irei.com
Crow Holdings, Panattoni to build 4msf project in Seattle
A joint venture between Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni has plans to develop FRED310, a 4 million-square-foot industrial development in Frederickson, Wash., located 40 miles south of Seattle’s central business district and about 15 miles from downtown Tacoma. Construction on the 310-acre development will begin with 2.3 million square...
southsoundmag.com
Ezell's Famous Chicken Co-Founders Announce Conference
The owners of Seattle-based, fast-casual restaurant chain Ezell’s Famous Chicken are hosting an educational conference to support Black-owned businesses this month. The inaugural Black Business Leadership Conference is a part of the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, introduced in 2021 by Ezell’s Famous Chicken Owners Lewis and Darnell Rudd and their sister Faye Stephens.
southsoundbiz.com
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Opening This Weekend in Puyallup
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future. Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Dezeen
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Chronicle
At 21, Roy Farmer Is Already a Veteran of the Fields
Yelm High School graduate and lifelong Roy resident Colton Lester, 21, has completed yet another successful haying season. Each summer, he tends to his family farm of over 100 years, cutting their hay fields and yielding a successful harvest. With the whole operation being weather dependent, Lester waits for weeks...
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle
El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
nypressnews.com
Residents celebrate West Seattle Bridge reopening, but still much to do
The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen Sept. 18, but the Seattle Department of Transportation says there is a lot left to do and some potential hiccups that could get in the way. There is paving, sign installation, more carbon fiber wrapping, crack filling, and some concrete to pour.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
MyNorthwest.com
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
AOL Corp
Here are 9 Pierce County diners for pancake stacks, cinnamon buns and bacon
None of the following diners are open 24 hours a day, but each continues to serve Pierce County piles of pancakes, countless cups of joe and probably some club sandwiches from the early morning to mid-afternoon. As Hermann Harris, who spent a half-century in the diner universe and recently closed...
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
trailrunnermag.com
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
thejoltnews.com
Sustainability and green energy at Quixote Village – homes, jobs & more from green energy pilot project
“We are extremely excited to go solar at Quixote Village. This will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but the cost savings will let us focus more on providing services to our residents.” stated Quixote Village Associate Director Jaycie Osterberg-Brown. Quixote Communities teamed up with Olympia Community Solar for...
Bonney Lake Sumner Little League team advances to World Series on controversial play
In extra innings, the Bonney Lake Sumner Little League team advanced to the Little League World Series on Thursday, by a score of 3-2. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the team is the first Pierce County team to ever win a Northwest tournament and advance to Williamsport. However, Thursday’s...
