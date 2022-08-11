Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.
This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
rinewstoday.com
Public art creates a beautiful day in the neighborhood
The Association for Public Art says, “Public Art is a reflection of how we see the world – the artist’s response to our time and place combined with our own sense of who we are.” There is something different about the public art at the corner of Daboll and Public Streets. While public art is everywhere in capital cities in America, often it is shocked with meaning, delivering bold messages on issues of the day. The mural created and led by Rene Gómez provides a platform to rest the eye, to reflect bold, beautiful colors, to set the table for something good to happen. It reflects, somewhat, the simple forms and colors of the art we did as children, bold, bright, and without walls. It’s simplicity is its grace.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Foundation Offering Grants to Serve the Black Community
Organizations that serve Rhode Island’s Black Community, and especially those that have significant representation by Black individuals on their staff and board of directors, can apply for more than $100,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. The funds are available through the organization’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund. Applications...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing
James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
Officials break ground on Tidewater Landing project
A controversial project in Pawtucket is taking a major step forward Friday morning.
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI - Three Condominiums For Sale
This week's feature includes three condos from around the state at a range of prices. As Rhode Island has reached a new record for the median price of a single-family home, condos provide an alternative for buyers. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International offer properties in the Jewelry...
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
Uprise RI
Candidates for Providence City Council Ward 3 questions address tough at east side forum
The four candidates seeking the Ward 3 Providence City Council seat attended a forum at the east side’s Rochambeau Public Library on Thursday evening moderated by Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick. Democratic Candidates Sue Anderbois, Corey Jones, and Bradly VanDerStad were joined by independent Michael Fink in answering a...
Turnto10.com
Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist
(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
independentri.com
Narragansett police say plan to trade in weapons is standard
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett police department’s typical practice of buying new firearms for its personnel has stirred a debate among some in Narragansett. Resident Catherine Celeberto said she doesn’t object to the department’s move to buy 43 new Glock 9mm handguns from a Vermont firearms dealer, Parros Gun Shop & Police Supply.
independentri.com
Washington County Fair returns to Southern RI next week
Since 1967, the Washington County Fair has been the ideal family-friendly event to have fun at while basking in the summer sun. Numerous rides, exhibitors, games and contests are available to check out and partake in along with a variety of food and concessions made available for purchase. Each day also has premier country music artists performing live on stage doing both renditions of popular songs and pleasingly original material. It’s a fun time with a lot going on and attending the fair is a memorable experience that gets the local community involved. This year’s edition will take place from August 17 - 21 at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (August 13 – 20)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. August 14 – 20, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. There...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Woman Guilty of Fraud Barred From Working as Therapist
Sarah Cavanaugh had started working as a social worker again. East Greenwich resident Sarah Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Providence to a raft of fraud charges for posing as a Marine veteran to gain access more than $250,000 from veteran-related charities, has also been prohibited from seeking work as a social worker. This came about after she was found to have served as a therapist as recently as July 21, weeks after she agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her work as a social worker.
