The Association for Public Art says, “Public Art is a reflection of how we see the world – the artist’s response to our time and place combined with our own sense of who we are.” There is something different about the public art at the corner of Daboll and Public Streets. While public art is everywhere in capital cities in America, often it is shocked with meaning, delivering bold messages on issues of the day. The mural created and led by Rene Gómez provides a platform to rest the eye, to reflect bold, beautiful colors, to set the table for something good to happen. It reflects, somewhat, the simple forms and colors of the art we did as children, bold, bright, and without walls. It’s simplicity is its grace.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO