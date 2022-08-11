Alex Mashinsky allegedly took control of trading decisions at Celsius, which resulted in a $50 million loss in January, the Financial Times reported. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January 2022 meeting, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly stepped in to lead the firm’s trading strategy. In anticipation of a hawkish outcome and his conviction that crypto prices would crash, he ordered the trading team to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. He failed to consult with internal finance experts and did not give due consideration to asses Celsius’ holdings.

