FatManTerra questions integrity of Do Kwon’s first interview since Terra collapse
On August 15, the Coinage platform will air the first video interview with Do Kwon since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. FatManTerra, who has risen to prominence by attempting to uncover what happened, questioned why Do Kwon did not select a “more neutral” news outlet to conduct the interview.
Federal Reserve to finalize guidelines on crypto access to master account
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on August 15 that it plans to publish guidelines for crypto firms to access Fed master accounts and payment services. A master account allows financial institutions to be part of the global payments system without intermediary banks. According to the press statement, the regulator said...
Op-ed: How leveraging blockchain data can be a revolutionary act
The legitimacy of cryptocurrencies is under constant threat from bad actors. Wash trading is a huge issue, for example, and is widespread in NFT sales: one high-profile case was exposed on a popular marketplace where 94% of $2 billion transacted was proved to be wash traded. How did we find...
Celsius CEO’s alleged trading decisions led to bankruptcy
Alex Mashinsky allegedly took control of trading decisions at Celsius, which resulted in a $50 million loss in January, the Financial Times reported. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January 2022 meeting, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly stepped in to lead the firm’s trading strategy. In anticipation of a hawkish outcome and his conviction that crypto prices would crash, he ordered the trading team to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. He failed to consult with internal finance experts and did not give due consideration to asses Celsius’ holdings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin O’Leary says sovereign wealth funds want Bitcoin
A recent YouTube post from Anthony Pompliano showed snippets of Kevin O’Leary talking about Bitcoin interest from sovereign wealth funds (SWF). SWF refers to state-owned investment funds, usually funded by a country’s trading surplus. As such, total assets managed by SWF tend to be substantial. “The acceptable investments...
Crypto Gibraltar – DLT business meets the metaverse
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The Crypto Gibraltar Festival 2022 takes place from 22nd to 24th September and will bring together the crypto business world and...
Coinbase rolls out plans for users on Ethereum Merge
With the Ethereum mainnet merge expected to occur in mid-September, Coinbase explained some measures it will take to ensure user safety. In an announcement made on its blog, Coinbase explained it will temporarily halt new Ethereum (ETH) and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals to allow the merge transition reflect on their systems. An official announcement concerning the resumption of deposits and withdrawals will be made on their Status page.
Lovely Inu introduces a new meme token to the global crypto market
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. All world, USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire — Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of...
What a complete yolk! Comparing Bitcoin to Eggs and why it matters
Let’s talk about eggs. Eggs are a staple food for many around the world and one that has changed little since 1980. Free-range, grass-fed, organic; these are all changes and improvements to the egg industry, but the underlying product is fundamentally the same. However, the price of eggs has...
Research: Ethereum is neither decentralized nor deflationary
Ethereum is the foundation of the decentralized finance ecosystem and is automatically categorized as a decentralized network. On paper, Ethereum is a decentralized and democratic network based on a deflationary currency. In reality, it’s neither decentralized nor deflationary. Defying deflation. In September 2021, Ethereum’s London hard fork introduced EIP-1559,...
Vitalik wants to burn the staked Ethereum of sanction complying validators
In a recent Twitter poll on Ethereum censorship, Vitalik Buterin revealed that he voted to punish validators complying with censorship requests by burning their staked tokens. Ethereum co-founder champions censorship-resistant approach. The poll was held by software engineer Eric Wall, who asked the Ethereum community if they would burn the...
