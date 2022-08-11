ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Community Impact Houston

Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up

Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD

In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

Houston school board approves $2 million for school police guns and body armor

The board for the Houston Independent School District approved a resolution Thursday that allocates $2 million in district funds for rifles, body armor, and ammunition for school police officers. The school board approved the funding increase by a 6-3 vote and had the backing of district Superintendent Millard House II,...
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Katy ISD Ensembles Recognized at State Competition

KATY, TX – Several Katy ISD music ensembles will start their new school year with distinguished state recognition. At the end of July, the Texas Music Educators Association named Alexander Elementary Choir the number one Elementary School Choir in Texas, while Beckendorff Junior High took the top spot in the School String Orchestra Division.
KATY, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
bcm.edu

When should you start your child in swimming lessons?

Young children can drown in as little as an inch of water. And it can occur without a splash. Though August typically signifies an end to summer, Dr. Katherine Leaming-Van Zandt, an emergency medicine physician at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, said drownings are common in Texas year-round because many families have pools in their backyards, and even more have bathtubs in their homes.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy

The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
HITCHCOCK, TX

