Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Houston ISD Superintendent talks school safety at state’s largest district
As the state’s largest school district prepares to start school, the challenge has been to make sure the Houston ISD police department are ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff. Superintendent Millard House II says he wants to be prepared for it. “No one wants to see...
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
fox26houston.com
Thousands of school supplies, resources given to Houston families at Mayor's Back to School Fest
HOUSTON - On Saturday morning, the city of Houston provided thousands of families with dozens of resources ahead of this school year at the Mayor’s Back to School Fest. The event held at the George R. Brown Convention Center had 25,000 backpacks with shool supplies for every child who attended.
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up
Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
Washington Examiner
Houston school board approves $2 million for school police guns and body armor
The board for the Houston Independent School District approved a resolution Thursday that allocates $2 million in district funds for rifles, body armor, and ammunition for school police officers. The school board approved the funding increase by a 6-3 vote and had the backing of district Superintendent Millard House II,...
Pearland ISD aims to correct declining student attendance numbers caused by pandemic
Attendance numbers across three area school districts, along with state figures, showed attendance took a fall during the 2021-22 school year. (Jesus Verastegui/Community Impact Newspaper) As enrollment declines, Pearland ISD and districts across the state aim to increase the percentage of students who show up to class by focusing on...
Katy ISD Ensembles Recognized at State Competition
KATY, TX – Several Katy ISD music ensembles will start their new school year with distinguished state recognition. At the end of July, the Texas Music Educators Association named Alexander Elementary Choir the number one Elementary School Choir in Texas, while Beckendorff Junior High took the top spot in the School String Orchestra Division.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
KFDM-TV
Teacher shot at Santa Fe High School sounds off on Texas school safety
In a special "Crisis in the Classroom" report, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Flo Rice, a substitute teacher shot at Santa Fe High School. Eight students and two teachers died in the May 2018 rampage.
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
bcm.edu
When should you start your child in swimming lessons?
Young children can drown in as little as an inch of water. And it can occur without a splash. Though August typically signifies an end to summer, Dr. Katherine Leaming-Van Zandt, an emergency medicine physician at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, said drownings are common in Texas year-round because many families have pools in their backyards, and even more have bathtubs in their homes.
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy
The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
News Channel 25
Texas men charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme against medical companies during pandemic
HOUSTON — Two Houston-area men were charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud in a scheme totaling nearly $40 million in losses to various medical companies, officials said. Caleb Jordan McCreless of Richmond, 32, and Christopher Luke McGinnis of Spring, 39, are accused of defrauding medical companies...
