Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers accused of threatening nuclear plant
KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of...
Agriculture Online
First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under UN deal docks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said. The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for risk of nuclear disaster at frontline plant
KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Friday of risking nuclear disaster by shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces in a region expected to become one of the next big front lines of the war. Western countries have called for Moscow...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN call for demilitarised zone
(Adds latest casualty reports by Ukrainian governors) * Russia ambassador warns of 'nuclear catastrophe'. * Zelenskiy demands Russia return plant to Ukraine. * Satellite images show damage at Russian air base in Crimea. By Tom Balmforth and Michelle Nichols. KYIV/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-First export of wheat under U.N. deal as two more ships leave Ukraine
ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, including one laden with the first Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal, Turkey's defence ministry said. A total 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine during past two weeks, following the deal...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
(Adds quotes, change dateline to Yuzhne from Odesa, changes media identifier to UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-UN) YUZHNE, Ukraine, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said.
Agriculture Online
First africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port since invasion- infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Two more ships depart from Ukraine - Turkey's defence ministry
ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 16. The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn to...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Agriculture Online
Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
