ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 5-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers accused of threatening nuclear plant

KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Air Base#Air Power#Ukraine War#Russian#Ukrainian#Planet Labs#U N
Agriculture Online

First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under UN deal docks in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said. The Belize-flagged vessel is the first to carry wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea since Russia's...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.N.-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa

(Adds quotes, change dateline to Yuzhne from Odesa, changes media identifier to UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-UN) YUZHNE, Ukraine, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a U.N. official said.
AFRICA
Agriculture Online

First africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port since invasion- infrastructure minister

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Louise Heavens)
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Two more ships depart from Ukraine - Turkey's defence ministry

ANKARA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 16. The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy