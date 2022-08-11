Read full article on original website
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich.
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
Local Farm Families To Be Recognized At Iowa State Fair For Conservation Leadership
Four local farm families will be recognized next week during the Iowa State Fair for their long-standing dedication to protecting the state’s natural resources through the voluntary use of conservation practices. The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards are selected by a state committee consisting of members from both conservation and agricultural groups to recognize producers that maintain cover crop usage, wetland bioreactor, saturated buffers, and other similar practices in support of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Recipients also act as local leaders by advocating for widespread use of such practices within the ag industry and their home communities. Forty recipients were selected for the 2022 award presentation, including Michael Vonnahme of Carroll County, Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County, Rowly and Deb Burton of Shelby County, and Scott McLaughlin of Shelby County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kaylan Lyon will formally present these awards during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Recent winners from the area include John Van Horn of Carroll County, Rosmann Family Farms of Shelby County, Eric and Jessica Hunziker of Sac County, and Luke and Linda Croghan of Shelby County. Since the award’s creation in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
KCCI Archive: The movie crew for 'Twister' needed 'bailed out' while filming in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For its first day of filming, the "Twister" crew needed some hay for props, so one Iowan bailed them out. The crew paid the man twice his asking price for the hay. So, he got the big bucks and his hay got the big break on the silver screen.
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa
(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa —
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
The Most Beautiful Places to Enjoy the Fall Colors in Iowa
Fall is right around the corner! There are plenty of places here in Iowa to view the gorgeous fall colors (Palisades-Kepler State Park is my favorite!), but Midwest Living has come up with a list of the best of the best. Midwest Living's list of 30 Great Midwest Fall Color...
Iowa State Treasurer Renews Call for State-Run ‘Retirement Savings Iowa’ Program
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald is again calling for creation of a state-managed investment program for Iowans who don’t have a pension or retirement plan through their employer. “If you’re a waitress or you work at the lumber yard or a small business — any...
Algona Woman Claims Scratch Off Prize
–An Algona woman claimed a $10,000 lottery prize this week after scratching off the winning ticket while having dinner with some friends. According to the Iowa Lottery, Sara Abbas won her big prize in the Lottery’s “Super 20” scratch game. Abbas bought the winning ticket at Billie Jo’s, after redeeming another ticket that had been a $20 winner.
Crop yields looking bad across Siouxland
As Siouxland farmers continue to deal with hot and dry conditions, many are also having to deal with little critters eating at their crops.
