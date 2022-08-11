Read full article on original website
“H” is for Hanging Rock, Battle of (August 6, 1780)
“H” is for Hanging Rock, Battle of (August 6, 1780). After the capitulation of Charleston in May 1780, the British moved quickly to gain a foothold in the South Carolina backcountry. Hanging Rock (named for a large boulder perched on a knob) was one of several outposts situated to protect the main British base at Camden. Colonel Thomas Sumter planned a full assault for August 6th. The patriots struck a concentrated blow and pushed through the center of the line. The Americans’ effective rifle fire nearly obliterated one British regiment. The enemy rallied and many of the American stopped to loot the British Camp. Sumter, learning of the approach of British reinforcements, withdrew with minimal losses. The Battle of Hanging Rock, though not a complete victory, was a significant setback for British forces in the backcountry.
Dearth of salmon in the Yukon River makes it hard for Indigenous residents to feed their families
On Alaska’s Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish in addition to inflation is galvanizing a food crisis. KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
A primary election in Wyoming opens a rift between Republicans over the future of the country
Voters in Wyoming will decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney in Tuesday’s primary election. Cheney’s family name is revered in Wyoming, but her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection has threatened to end her career in Congress. While serving on...
New police standards law in effect
Law enforcement across the country has seen significant changes recently stemming from the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, MN at the hands of police on May 25, 2020. A jury later convicted an officer in the death of George Floyd, and the event triggered nationwide calls for...
